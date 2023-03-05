This Bizarre CD Player Had A Turntable Built In

Creator Technics reports that the venerable SL-1200 brand dates back to 1970 when the SP-10 was introduced. This device was a historical first: a direct-drive turntable had never been released before. The very next year, the SL-1100 arrived on the scene. Through a series of incremental improvements and new models, Technics continued to adapt its SL series to the DJ market.

Being devices that were steadily specialized in this way, however, they weren't suited to simply passively listening to music. More importantly, as analog gave way to digital and newfangled Compact Discs became a musical standard, DJs found their needs transforming dramatically. The SL-DZ1200 launched in 2004 and was Technics' attempt to keep pace with this trend. A CD player/turntable seemed perfect for this new era for the demographic.

As the user manual proclaimed, via Panasonic, the system was "designed for DJs to play digital media ... giving an analogue-like feeling." It was clearly built with this aim in mind: beneath the platter on the front panel was a slot for inserting SD cards, and another for CDs. The platter was created to emulate the classic feeling of physical record manipulation, and the system was equipped with many convenient new functions that digital technology brought to the (turn)table. With four cue pads and four sample pads, as seen in a commercial demonstration from the time, it allowed users to set up cues and samples for easy access and implementation in beats from the deck.