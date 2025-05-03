9 Of The Most Minimalist Phones Available In 2025
Most of us are chronically online, consumed by social media feeds and short-form content. We endlessly scroll on Instagram and TikTok on our smartphones, whiling away precious time without realizing how many hours we waste daily. Apart from the loss of time, these smartphone apps cause constant distraction, killing our productivity and making us slack at work. While the best option to get away from this constant source of dopamine is ditching our phones entirely, it's not a practical solution since we all depend on our phones for daily activities. A more sustainable approach is to either set up Digital Wellbeing restrictions on your phone or adopt a minimalist phone that can perform all basic tasks of a phone while keeping distractions at bay.
Reducing phone overuse is the need of the hour. Thanks to this, there are quite a few minimalist phones available on the market. However, the factors that determine how minimal these phones are may vary depending on the product. For instance, some may want a phone that can only make calls and send texts, while others may want more functionality like sending and receiving emails, hailing a cab, etc. Owing to this, we've included a variety of options that cater to multiple types of users. Depending on how badly you want a digital detox from your smartphone, you can pick between a smartphone that adds friction to your screen time or one that completely ditches any extra functionality and takes you back to the early-2000s feature phone era.
Minimal Phone
The Minimal Company's Minimal Phone is one of our top picks for a smartphone that pushes you to spend more time reading, pursuing hobbies, or involving yourself in physical activities. It stands out from the crowd of minimal phones for a few reasons– firstly, the design is super unique. It has a physical QWERTY keypad like older Blackberry devices, making it easy to type messages and emails. The second point is that the Minimal Phone can still perform all the duties of a regular smartphone, but with a few modifications that deter you from using the phone for long durations. For instance, the screen is considerably smaller compared to most modern-day smartphones. Moreover, it's an e-ink display similar to the one found on e-readers like the Kindle. For those unaware, e-ink displays are easier on the eyes since they don't emit light, unlike LCD or LED screens.
However, e-ink displays don't refresh as quickly as LCD or LED panels, so scrolling through social media feeds or consuming content isn't going to be a smooth experience. This works in favor of reducing screen time since the whole idea is to use the phone only for important tasks. The brand has also customized the launcher and given it a minimal interface with only the important apps visible on the home screen. You still get the full-fledged Google Play Store, though, so you can download any app of your choice. We would say this is a good entry point into the world of minimalist phones, without losing the core functionality of a smartphone. It's also priced reasonably for what it offers.
Light Phone III
Unlike the Minimal Phone, the Light Phone 3 gets rid of all the bells and whistles of a smartphone. This means no Play Store or app store of any kind, so you're stuck with the apps pre-installed on the phone. While necessary apps like Contacts, Alarms, Maps, Music, Notes, and Calendar are included, you cannot check your email, call for an Uber, or stream music via any of the major music streaming services. The onboard music player can only play offline music that you need to transfer from your computer, the old-fashioned iPod way. These restrictions certainly go a long way in limiting one's screen time. However, the lack of basic features and the accompanying price tag can be a deal-breaker for several users.
For $799 (after the initial pre-orders for $599), one would expect the ability to hail a ride back home after a party, or the ability to stream their favorite podcast from Spotify when commuting. Sure, you can keep the social media apps away since that's the whole point of a phone like this. But charging so much money for a barebones phone that can only make calls and send messages, among other basic tasks like setting an alarm, seems like a stretch. The build quality is excellent, though, and the company claims that it will add more features via software updates in the future. So, if you're looking for a complete escape from the online world and can deal with the exclusions, the Light Phone III will serve you well.
Light Phone II
We wouldn't be surprised if you don't want to spend 800 bucks on a phone that's barely smart, especially when a full-blown iPhone 16, which is better in every single aspect, costs just as much. But if you like the concept of the Light Phone and the brand's ideology, you can still opt for the last-gen Light Phone II. At $299, it's substantially more affordable compared to its latest sibling, which may appeal to the masses a lot more. The core functionality of the Light Phone II remains the same, in the sense that it has a small display with only the bare minimum features required to make it a phone. It has an inferior display, a smaller chassis, and most importantly, doesn't have any onboard cameras.
The Light Phone III has two cameras — one on the front and one on the rear — so you can still use it to capture those special moments in your daily life. Unfortunately, you can't do that on the last-gen model. If that's not a deal-breaker for you, and you want the Light Phone experience without burning a hole in your pocket, the Light Phone II offers just that. In my opinion, treat this as a secondary phone that you keep in your pocket at all times, but also carry a full-blown smartphone in your backpack for those edge cases where you may need to book a cab, make online payments, or send an important email to a client.
Apple Watch Series 10 Cellular
Needless to say, the Apple Watch Series 10 isn't technically a phone. It is, obviously, a watch. However, it's an excellent tool to get rid of your smartphone addiction while still being connected to the outside world. If you pick up the cellular variant of the Apple Watch, you can install an eSIM with your existing phone number on it. Once you do that, your Apple Watch can answer and make calls, send texts, and reply to notifications without being near your iPhone. As a result, you'll continue to receive emails and other important information on your wrist, but you won't get stuck in an endless scrolling loop since you can't really access those apps on the watch.
There's no Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, or any such app on the Apple Watch. But useful apps like Notes, Uber, etc. are present, so you can use them on your wrist when you need to. Even if there are workarounds to access social media apps on the watch, the tiny screen provides enough friction to put you off. Additionally, apps like Spotify and Apple Music allow you to stream music and podcasts directly on the watch, making it the perfect replacement for a smartphone without the hooks that keep you addicted. Moreover, lots of iPhone users may already have an Apple Watch, so you don't even have to spend on a new gadget. However, note that this will only work with a Cellular or LTE Apple Watch since the GPS version can only connect to the network if it's in the vicinity of your iPhone.
Nokia 2780 Flip
We've now entered the feature phone territory, which is a big departure from a traditional smartphone. Unlike the Minimal Phone or either of the Light Phones, the Nokia 2780 isn't a smartphone that ditches a few features. Instead, it's a basic phone that offers the bare minimum features. You can make calls, send texts via SMS, store contacts, and play games. Thanks to KaiOS, the phone also offers additional functionality that you wouldn't imagine a feature phone to have. There's Google Maps, YouTube, a browser, and even an app store to install third-party apps. While these are all functional, they are extremely slow to load, which is enough to stop you from using them. Since it's an inexpensive feature phone, the chipset isn't designed to handle these heavy tasks.
Of course, you can use navigation in emergencies, and even look up a restaurant's phone number on the web to reserve a table, but it's surely not going to get you hooked on it. Moreover, the tiny screen cannot display a lot of information, and the low resolution only makes it worse. There is an onboard camera if you wish to take a picture of an important document or a phone number, and there's even an external screen that displays pending notifications and the time when the phone is in the closed position. This is a good phone for kids, elders, and anyone who wants a cheap phone that can do the bare minimum — make calls and send messages.
HMD Barbie Phone
Some of you may be aware of the fact that HMD manufactured phones for Nokia, and the Nokia 2780 mentioned above was also a result of that partnership. However, HMD now sells phones under its own branding since the end of the contract with Nokia. The brand recently collaborated with Mattel to launch a special edition phone called the Barbie Phone. Apart from its striking looks, the HMD Barbie Phone is essentially a Nokia 2780 on the inside. The chipset, internal storage memory, display, keypad, and battery all remain the same as the Nokia 2780. Think of it as a fresh coat of paint on the 2780 that is aimed at a specific demographic.
For what it's worth, I love the striking pink colorway of the Barbie Phone. The looks are on point, with the keypad color-matched to the rest of the phone and the Barbie branding on the front. Speaking of the front, there's a mirror finish that not only looks attractive but also helps with framing yourself for a selfie using the camera. Additionally, the external display blends in with the mirror, giving it a seamless appearance. As for the features, they're exactly the same as those of the Nokia 2780. You can make calls, send messages, play the legendary Snake game, and even access YouTube, Maps, and a web browser. If you're looking for a minimalist phone that's also a certain conversation starter, the Barbie phone is for you.
Boox Palma 2
Technically, the Boox Palma 2 is a pocket-sized e-reader and not a smartphone in its true essence. However, it has Wi-Fi connectivity, access to the Google Play Store, a large display, and a camera on the rear. Moreover, it fits into your trouser pockets like a standard phone. I guess these are sufficient parameters to qualify as a smartphone in 2025. There's no SIM slot, for what it's worth, so you cannot make calls using a carrier or use mobile data. However, you can use internet-based apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to text and make calls every time you're connected to a Wi-Fi network or a mobile hotspot. Once you figure that out, the Boox Palma is essentially a mini Kindle-like e-book reader with access to a lot more features.
Just like the Minimal Phone, you get the full-blown Google Play Store, so you can install any app of your choice. Also similar to the Minimal Phone is the e-ink display. The primary target audience of the Boox Palma 2 is ardent readers who want to carry a portable reading device with them when commuting or traveling. However, it also works rather well as a minimalist phone due to the slow refresh rate of the e-ink display and the lack of mobile data. Onyx — the parent company — has been making solid e-readers like the Boox Note Air 2 Plus for a while now, so their products are certainly polished and well worth the asking price.
Motorola Razr 2023
For all intents and purposes, the Moto Razr 2023 is a full-fledged smartphone with very few compromises. It has a large and vibrant display, a capable processor, a dual-camera setup, and the standard version of Android, which gives you access to all apps — including social media platforms. However, Moto has unknowingly made a minimalist phone in the form of the Moto Razr — all thanks to the clamshell design. Here's how it works. The Razr 2023 has a tiny screen on the outside, which can only display the time, date, and incoming notifications and calls. To use any app or get any sort of work done, you will have to open up the phone to use the larger display. While this seems rather simple, the fact that you need to perform an extra action to use the phone is a big deterring factor.
I used the Moto Razr+ as my daily driver for a month, and I couldn't stand the fact that I had to open the phone to do anything remotely important, despite that phone having a much larger screen. In fact, I was so annoyed that I stopped using my phone when I was outdoors just because opening up the phone and closing it after I was done felt too taxing, especially when I had to perform the action hundreds of times a day. Owing to this, getting the Motorola Razr 2023 with its tiny external display is the best way to start hating your phone, eventually leading to less screen time. Now that's a 200 IQ move right there.
Minimalist phone launcher
All the options mentioned so far involve purchasing a new product to replace your existing phone. But, what if you could convert your existing smartphone into a minimalist phone that could only do the bare minimum tasks? The Minimalist Phone launcher does exactly that. It's an app on the Google Play Store that replaces your Android phone's existing launcher with a simple overlay. It has shortcuts to all the important apps like Phone, Messages, Camera, Notes, Calendar, Gallery, etc. It blocks out all the distracting apps so you won't end up scrolling on your smartphone endlessly. The biggest advantage of using an app like this is that you don't have to spend money to purchase a new phone.
Additionally, you can continue using your existing phone's cameras, which would be far superior compared to the cameras on any other minimalist phone. It also allows you to take a more balanced approach to minimizing screen time, which is setting a time limit for your social media apps. While Digital Wellbeing on Android offers something similar, the features on the Minimalist Phone launcher are more robust, ensuring you adhere to the set time limit. Moreover, it also lets you set notification filters so that only certain apps and contacts can send you notifications. For what it's worth, you will have to pay to use the full version of the app, but a one-time payment of $15 is surely more reasonable than spending $300 on a new phone.
How we picked the phones
Escaping screen time in today's day and age is a herculean task. It's pretty much impossible, if you ask me. However, there are ways in which one can cut down on smartphone usage to a large extent, and one of the most effective ones is using a minimalist phone like the ones mentioned above. Pretty much any phone without smartphone capabilities can be termed a minimalist phone. However, we've compiled this taking into account the requirements of several different demographics. The Minimalist Phone, Moto Razr, and Boox Palma 2, for instance, are for those who want all the features of a smartphone, but with enough friction that deters them from using it for long hours. As for the Light Phone duo, it's for those who want a minimalist experience with a premium form factor.
The feature phones can be for parents who want to give their kids an affordable phone for emergencies, but don't want to expose them to the online world. Or, they could be used by the elderly since touchscreen smartphones can be intimidating for some people. The idea is to include multiple options for everyone, while making sure all of them adhere to the core idea of a minimalist phone that helps reduce screen time. You can pick the right option for yourself depending on how much you want to spend, how badly you want to reduce your screen time, or how important some features or apps are to you.