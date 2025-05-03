9 Of The Most Minimalist Phones Available In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us are chronically online, consumed by social media feeds and short-form content. We endlessly scroll on Instagram and TikTok on our smartphones, whiling away precious time without realizing how many hours we waste daily. Apart from the loss of time, these smartphone apps cause constant distraction, killing our productivity and making us slack at work. While the best option to get away from this constant source of dopamine is ditching our phones entirely, it's not a practical solution since we all depend on our phones for daily activities. A more sustainable approach is to either set up Digital Wellbeing restrictions on your phone or adopt a minimalist phone that can perform all basic tasks of a phone while keeping distractions at bay.

Advertisement

Reducing phone overuse is the need of the hour. Thanks to this, there are quite a few minimalist phones available on the market. However, the factors that determine how minimal these phones are may vary depending on the product. For instance, some may want a phone that can only make calls and send texts, while others may want more functionality like sending and receiving emails, hailing a cab, etc. Owing to this, we've included a variety of options that cater to multiple types of users. Depending on how badly you want a digital detox from your smartphone, you can pick between a smartphone that adds friction to your screen time or one that completely ditches any extra functionality and takes you back to the early-2000s feature phone era.

Advertisement