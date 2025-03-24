8 Of The Best E-Readers With Color Displays

E-readers have gone through many evolutions over the years, and adding color displays might be the best idea yet. Granted, there's nothing quite like the smell of a brand new book or the feel of fresh, crisp pages on your fingers as you turn each page. But classic experience aside, there are plenty of things that e-readers get right. They're highly portable, compact, and give you the option to carry your entire library with you on the go. Plus, you don't have to worry about paper cuts.

Adding a color display to the classic e-reader is the cherry on top for many readers. It makes the reading experience more immersive and enjoyable, especially if you're into graphic novels or comics that rely on rich colors. The text is clearer, certain features like text or images stand out stronger, and you can fully appreciate the cover art of each book in your library. They're a far cry from the early days of Kindle and Nook, and e-readers just keep getting better. We scoured the web in search of the best e-readers with color displays and chose these eight devices based on features, reliability, price, size, and user reviews.