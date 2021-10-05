Kobo Sage ereader has a big advantage Kindle doesn’t offer

Kobo has a pair of new ereaders to ween you off your Kindle, and if you’ve been looking for reasons to ditch Amazon then the Kobo Sage’s stylus support might be it. The new E Ink model – alongside the new Kobo Libra 2 – from the Rakuten-owned company are also the first to support Kobo’s audiobooks, as well as being waterproof for up to 60 minutes.

Kobo Sage

The Kobo Sage has an 8-inch e-paper screen, with ComfortLight PRO illumination. It uses E Ink’s Carta 1200 touchscreen, for finger control, but optional is the new Kobo Stylus that supports handwritten notes in ebooks and PDFs. There are multiple pens and shades supported, along with an eraser, switchable using two buttons on the side of the stylus.

Handwritten text can be converted to printed text, too, with standalone notebooks for making lists, keeping a journal, or anything else. They can be synchronized with Dropbox for cloud storage, and access elsewhere. The Sage itself has 32GB of internal capacity, along with USB-C connectivity, WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth for connecting with wireless headphones and speakers.

It’s IPX8 waterproof – capable of handling up to two meters of submersion for up to an hour – and has a 1,200 mAh battery. The Kobo Sage PowerCover, meanwhile, attaches magnetically and also has a built-in battery to top up the ereader.

The Kobo Sage is available for preorder now, priced at $399.90. The PowerCover is $119, while the Kobo Stylus is $59. They’ll begin shipping October 19.

Kobo Libra 2

More affordable – though lacking the stylus support – the Kobo Libra 2 has a smaller, 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display, though still has ComfortLight PRO illumination with adjustable brightness and temperature. It also keeps the IPX8 waterproofing, the USB-C connectivity, and the 32GB of storage, plus the WiFi and Bluetooth.

Kobo says the reading experience should be faster, too, courtesy of the upgraded components, including smoother screen refreshes. There’s a bigger battery, too: 1,500 mAh, though Kobo doesn’t have a PowerCover for the Libra 2. Instead, it has several colors of SleepCover for protection and automatically putting the ereader into standby mode.

The Kobo Libra 2 is available for preorder now, priced at $289.90. SleepCovers range from $49 to $59, finish depending. As with the Kobo Sage, they’ll begin shipping from October 19.