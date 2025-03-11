10 Of The Most Unique Book Lights To Fuel Your Reading Habit
Reading in bed is a healthy habit. It can help lower stress, prevent overthinking, and let your mind relax before you drift off to dreamland. You need good light to read, and your bright overhead light or a bedside lamp isn't your only option. Book lights were made with bedtime readers in mind, giving you a way to light up your pages without straining your eyes or disturbing others.
A reliable book light can be a game changer, whether you're reading in bed, traveling on a plane or train, or prepping for a late-night study session. You can find lights that are rechargeable, dimmable, and adjustable to suit your preferences. And in some cases, you can change the color temperature to reduce eye strain and improve your reading experience. Whether you're writing the next great American novel or just reading one, these 10 unique book lights will help you fuel your reading habits, no matter where you choose to get lost in a good book.
Amber Light Plus
If you like reading to drift off to sleep at night, the last thing you need is a bright LED light in your face. Bright lights can stimulate the brain and make it harder to fall asleep. The Amber Light Plus gives you an alternative to traditional lights and lamps. The amber color removes 99.95% of blue light so it won't interfere with your natural circadian rhythms.
The warm glow of the amber light creates a cozy vibe that's perfect for reading. You can clip the light directly onto your book or Kindle device and adjust the light's position. The light uses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that gives you up to 30 hours of light on a single charge (and will fully recharge in about four hours). You can also control the brightness with three different settings to adjust the light to your surroundings. The Amber Light Plus is on Amazon for $14.99.
Folding Paper Book Lamp
Clip-on book lights aren't your only options when you want a good reading light. This folding paper book lamp is designed for gentle ambient lighting. And just like a clip-on light, you can take this folding paper lantern just about anywhere. The origami-style lamp folds flat when you're not using it and pops up with a twist to give you light when and where you need it. Since it's compact, you can toss it in a backpack, laptop bag, purse, or overnight bag and bring your book light wherever you go.
It's super lightweight and lets you adjust the color temperature of the light (warm, neutral, or white). When fully charged, the lamp gives you 5-6 hours of reading light. And since it's rechargeable, you don't have to worry about power outlets and cords. Take it camping or make it a staple in your home reading nook. You can get the folding paper book lamp on Amazon for $13.99.
Glocusent Neck Book Light
The Glocusent neck book light gives you hands-free lighting for reading, needlework, repairs, and more. Unlike traditional book lights that clip onto your pages (and make those pages a little harder to turn), the neck book light fits around your neck. Both ends of the neck light are adjustable and light up, so you can point one light on each side of the book for total illumination. Each side of the neck light has its own on and off switch so you can use one light at a time or both at once.
A built-in filter blocks blue light that might keep you up at night. It also reduces eye strain and makes it more comfortable to read. This neck light comes in two sizes (medium and slim-medium) as well as a wide range of colors. It also includes a USB Type-C cable to recharge your device, which can give you up to 80 hours of lighting on a single charge. You can get the Glocusent neck book light on Amazon for $28.99.
WITHit Duo Reading Light
WITHit is known for its budget-friendly gadgets like smartwatches and Apple accessories. The brand has also ventured into reading lights and accessories, all of which are priced affordably. The Duo Reading Light is among their best. This two-head reading light has dual flexible necks so you can light up both pages of your book or evenly light up you kindle or tablet for e-book reading. It clips directly onto your book and lets you adjust the brightness.
The Duo Reading Light looks more expensive than it is. The leather neck encasings add a touch of sophistication and quality to the light. The lightweight, compact design is good for travelers who take their reading on the go. It also comes with a travel case so your light won't fall to the bottom of your bag and get crushed by heavier contents. You can get the Duo Reading Light on the WITHit website for $20.
Dott Arts Dual Head Book Light
If you're looking for a basic, budget-friendly book light (because you spent all your money buying books), the Dott Arts dual head book light offers bright, customizable lighting in several colors. Its dual light heads double the illumination with the option to customize the brightness six different ways. You can also adjust the warmth of the lighting to suit your surroundings, whether you're reading in low light or total darkness.
Unlike other book lights, this one also includes a battery level indicator. You'll know when it's time to recharge the light before you're left in the dark. A single charge can give you up to 100 hours of continuous light, and you can recharge the light with a USB Type-C cable. This book light also includes a helpful timer function. You can set the light to turn off after 30, 45, or 60 minutes in case you fall asleep during your reading session, which will help to preserve the book light's battery life. The Dott Arts dual head book light starts at $9.99 on Amazon, with prices varying by color.
Paladone Golden Snitch Harry Potter Themed Reading Light
Harry Potter fans will love reading by the light of this Golden Snitch book light. As one of the most widely read book series in existence, this unique book light reminds readers that happiness can be found even in the darkest of times. Designed to look like the Golden Snitch in the books (wings and all), this fun light isn't just a novelty. It puts out decent lighting for nighttime readers. It's also officially licensed Harry Potter merchandise and has earned an average of 4.3 stars on Amazon from more than 3,300 reviewers.
The LED lights are encased in a textured ball, so there's no harsh glare to keep you up at night. Instead, there's a soothing golden glow that makes it look like the snitch is hovering just above your pages. The ball is attached to a flexible, adjustable neck that clips onto your book or magazine. It runs on either three AAA batteries or a rechargeable battery, so when one power source dies, you'll have a backup option ready to go. The Harry Potter Golden Snitch book light is on Amazon for $21.99.
Rechargeable Swivel Head Book Reading Light
When all you need is a basic book light, this rechargeable book light with a swivel head makes for a wallet-friendly option. The light clips onto your book and gives you three color choices for reading: white, amber, and natural. A series of seven LED beads give you adequate lighting for reading in dark conditions, and you can adjust the brightness of the light to suit your preferences.
This book light charges quickly (about an hour and a half) and gives you up to 100 hours of continuous lighting, depending on your brightness and color settings. It includes a USB A connector and plugs directly into wall adapters like a USB stick. The light has earned a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon across more than 2,200 reviews. Customers praise its brightness and compact size, which makes it a good companion when you're reading on the go. This book light retails on Amazon starting at $8.99 depending on your color choice. Or, you can get a two-pack for $16.99.
Mark-My-Time Digital Bookmark and LED Book Light
For book-loving kids that can't get enough reading, the Mark-My-Time digital bookmark and light is perfect for them. This kid-friendly book light will keep track of how much time they spend reading. The timer can provide a countdown if you've set a reading time before bed. It also tracks up to 100 cumulative hours at a time, ideal for setting weekly or monthly reading goals.
The digital bookmark and light comes in seven cool designs, including a wolf, fish, sharks, planets, and smiley faces. The swivel head lets kids adjust the light to wherever they need it. And when they're done, it stays in the book to mark their place. If reading is part of their bedtime routine, they can use this book light instead of a brighter bedside lamp or overhead light. The Mark-My-Time digital bookmark and light is on Amazon for $17.99.
Glocusent Posh Premium Book Light
This premium book light from Glocusent has everything a bibliophile needs: good lighting, adjustable range, a reading timer, and a long-lasting battery. Compared to smaller book lights, this one is bigger and brighter but still makes a good option for traveling. It includes 16 LEDs that evenly distribute light across the pages. Since it's bigger than the average book light, it's a better choice for larger books (think textbooks, encyclopedias, dictionaries, hardback best-sellers, etc.).
Three different color temperatures let you customize your reading experience, including an 1800K setting that reduces blue light. It's also got one of the best rechargeable batteries among book lights, with up to 160 hours of continuous light when used on the lowest settings. And if you happen to fall asleep with the light on, it will automatically turn off after 30 minutes to save on battery power. Even with its elevated features, the Glocusent posh premium book light remains an affordable option at $14.99 on Amazon. Take your pick of four different colors, including black, white, purple, or green.
86lux Book Light
This book light from 86lux has earned over 1,000 Amazon reviews and an average 4.7-star rating. Customers specifically praise its adjustable light for evenly illuminating the pages of their books and its rapid charging. The light is bright enough to help users read in the dark but not overly bright so that it disturbs their sleeping partners.
The book light includes some thoughtful features, like stepless lighting adjustments so you can fine-tune your reading experience and RG0 certification to eliminate blue light and flickering. Like most book lights, it has a swivel head so you can adjust the lighting angle to suit your reading position. The light clips onto your pages or book cover and offers three levels of brightness. It's small enough to fit in your pocket and durable enough to travel with you (thanks to an aluminum alloy body, not plastic). The 86lux book light is on Amazon for $14.99.