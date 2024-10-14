10 Of The Best Tablets For E-Book Reading In 2024, Ranked By Size

Tablets aren't quite the craze that they were 10 years ago, but they are still some of the most useful and versatile pieces of tech you can buy. Instead of being for general use, many tablets have entered into a niche where they can succeed. One such example is a drawing interface for artists who want to draw digitally without needing a whole computer or accompanying drawing tablet. Another class use case for which many people still use tablets is as an e-reader.

It's for good reason, too. Tablets come in all shapes and sizes, and they all lend themselves quite well to reading. Of course, you have the highly successful Amazon Kindle series of e-readers, along with things like the ReMarkable tablet and other dedicated e-readers that put reading at the forefront of the experience. It can make deciding on a good reading tablet difficult since there are a surprising number of options. Since e-reading isn't difficult for tablet hardware to do, you can also ignore the Apple versus Android tablet debate here since both platforms can read e-books just as well.

That puts consumers in an interesting spot because virtually any tablet can be an e-reader. The best tablets offer plenty of other options aside from e-reading, which is why you may want to go that route. Perhaps the standard e-reader with an e-ink display works best for you. In either case, there are myriad options available. We'll go through those options and more to find the best e-reading tablet.

