5 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Drawing Tablets In 2024

Drawing tablets have become an essential tool for numerous art industries including in animation, UX design, illustration, fashion, graphic design, storyboarding, and more, allowing artists to access programs and create work with greater versatility than ever before. But despite being meant to be a tool that lets artists escape into the soothing world of free-thinking and imagination, the exorbitant price tag attached to many of these can be a crushing reality.

Oftentimes, tablets from the big name brands such as Wacom, Xencelabs, and Huion will set you back over $300 on the lower end, while more professional models can exceed the rent costs of an apartment in some areas. Likewise, while iPads also possess innovative artistic features and programs, their price isn't so pretty to the eye either. That's not the kind of money many of us have to throw around, let alone if you're an artist. But for the budget-conscious individual, that doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Far from it in fact, as there are plenty of options for drawing tablets that are much lower priced than much of the competition. While the tablets we talk about here vary in display quality, controls, pressure sensitivity, software compatibility, and specific features, they are all suitable for a wide range of artists, allowing you to unlock the magic of Photoshop without breaking the bank. Keep reading until the end of this article to learn more about our methodology process on how these tablets were selected.

