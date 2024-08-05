5 Free Programs To Get You Started In Animation

Animation has come a long way since the days of Walt Disney. Not very long ago, creating high-quality animation would have required massive studio spaces, large teams, and loads of money. And while movies such as "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "Inside Out 2" still require more resources and manpower than most of us have access to, you'd be surprised with how easy it is to get started on your animation journey.

The technology needed to craft animation, whether it's 2D, 3D, or stop motion often only requires an up-to-date computer, tablet, or even smartphone to get you going. On top of that, with the demand for animated content across various platforms increasing at a rapid rate, the process of creating animation has become drastically streamlined over the years to a point that it's completely feasible for a single person to be at the helm of an entire animated project.

Yet, depending on your budget or level of experience, diving into one of the bigger programs may not be the smartest move. While industry-standard software such as Autodesk Maya, ToonBoom Harmony, and Adobe Animate are relatively easy to find and download, many of them come with hefty subscription plans. If you're just getting started in animation, it's wiser to hone in your skills rather than worrying about having the fanciest software out there. Thankfully, similar to video editing, there are plenty of budget-friendly software options for beginners.