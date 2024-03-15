8 iPad Features And Apps To Help You Unleash Your Inner Artist

Back in the day, the aspiring digital artist didn't have many options. You either dropped a few hundred Benjamins on a Wacom drawing tablet or, if you wanted a paper-like drawing experience, sold an arm and leg to get one with a screen. These days, Wacom tablets (at least the ones without screens) are pretty cheap, but the iPad is plenty good enough for artists. It can compete with the likes of pricey professional drawing tablets, and do so for as little as $349 brand new. Big HD screen? Check. Digital stylus compatibility? Check. Slim form factor and excellent portability? Check and check. Plus it's a full-featured tablet, so if you're just looking to doodle every now and then, it won't collect dust when you want to do something else. It's an excellent option for hobby doodlers who don't want to sink money into hardware they'll only occasionally use.

So you've got an iPad and you want to unleash your inner artist, but you're not sure where to begin — and, perhaps, you don't own an Apple Pencil or alternative compatible stylus. To get the ball rolling, we'll take a look at eight features and apps that let creatives of all stripes make full use of the iPad's artistic capabilities. We've selected apps that don't necessarily need an Apple Pencil, in particular those that are free. And if they're not free, they at least clock in at a reasonable price.