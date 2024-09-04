reMarkable Paper Pro Review: Color E-Paper Tablet Gets Better Screen And Bigger Price

Where an iPad has, over the years, done its level best to replace a MacBook on your desk and in your bag, the Paper Pro is far more targeted in its intentions. Appropriate to its name, it hews more to a paper world: individual notebooks each supporting handwritten and typed text along with sketches, and which can be organized into folders and with tags. More impromptu are Quick Sheets, which can subsequently be added to the more organized file structure.

If a blank page gets your creative juices flowing, that's fine. Alternatively there are plenty of templates ranging from simple lines and grids, through storyboards and checklists, day and week planners, to music and chord tablatures. Or, you could create your own template as a PDF, and use that.

You can mix handwriting, typed text, and sketches all on the same page — there's pinch-zoom as well as various gestures including adding more blank space, and reMarkable's palm-rejection does an admirable job of avoiding false inputs as you rest your hand on the screen while writing — and use layers to selectively show or hide different sets of information on one document.

As well as tags, there's on-device search, though it's somewhat limited since it only looks in notebook/folder titles and typed text. Handwritten text can't be searched for, which seems an odd omission (heck, even Microsoft OneNote could do that back in the early 2000s). Instead, you'll need to convert the handwriting to text, first, either by selecting it or converting the entire note. Just how successful that is depends on the tidiness of your script: when I wrote in block capitals, the Paper Pro did fine, but cursive demanded plenty of manual corrections after conversion.

