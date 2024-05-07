iPad Pro Gets New Apple Pencil Pro, Souped Up Magic Keyboard

With the new M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, Apple also announced the long-awaited upgrade to the Apple Pencil, along with a new Magic Keyboard.

Let's start with the new Apple Pencil Pro, which features the squeeze gesture. Thanks to a new sensor, the input device brings up a tool palette when you squeeze its barrel, helping to switch between line weights, colors, etc. Furthermore, Apple has equipped the device with a custom haptic engine to provide subtle vibrational feedback when using input features such as the squeeze gesture and double-tap.

Unlike the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), the new Pencil Pro allows changing the shape and orientation of the tool with a built-in gyroscope. For instance, someone using a paintbrush can simply rotate the stylus to change its orientation, therefore modifying the thickness of the strokes. To help visualize the adjustment, Apple Pencil hover will accompany the rotations with on-screen animations.

As rumors suggested, the Apple Pencil Pro supports Find My, making it easier to locate the device in case you misplace it. To pair and charge the device, you can attach the device to the side of the M4 iPad Pro. With all the intuitive features, the new input device costs $129. It is compatible with the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air models. Apple also offers a $10 discount for students.