iPad Air 2024 Now Comes In Two Sizes: Pro Size At A Lower Price

Apple has just announced the 2024 iPad Air refresh. The design remains unchanged, but there are now more options on the table. In addition to the standard 11-inch variant, the company is adding a new 13-inch version to the portfolio. The color options are familiar, with buyers getting to pick between blue, purple, starlight, and space grey shades.

Powering the machine is the Apple M2 silicon, an upgrade from the M1 inside the previous version. Aside from a performance bump, the company is finally getting rid of the 64GB storage configurations. The iPad Air will be up for grabs in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

Another major change, one that tablet fans have been asking for a while, is a more comfortable position for the front camera. On the new iPad Air, Apple has positioned the camera alongside the horizontal edge and has also enabled Center Stage, the AI-powered tech that makes focus adjustments to keep the subject in the middle of the frame.