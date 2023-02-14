Kindle Scribe Review: A Productivity Enthusiast's Best Friend

Amazon's Kindle brand has a reputation for delivering dedicated e-readers, but Amazon's most recent release, the Kindle Scribe, moves the tablet to new territory. I think there has come a time in every productive professional's life, especially if they are a writer or even just an eager note-taker when they must run intervention on their own journal-, planner-, and notepad-hoarding ways. That time came for me last year when the strap snapped on my trusty old messenger bag, and the spillage of contents across the sidewalk — which, perfectly within the catastrophically poor timing that one who's lived years with bad luck comes to expect, landed squarely in the only nearby rain puddle — seemed never-ending.

There was a legal pad for notes while at my desk, a 2022 planner that contained more coffee stains than it did the diligent jotting-down of important commitments, a pitiful little beaten-to-bits pocketbook for my daily scrawl of ideas and thoughts, an iPad that hasn't compensated for even a penny of its cost through valuable use, and not one — not even two — but three paperback books. In the modern age, hefting around this much paper is ridiculous.

Whatever the beckon is that a sparkly-new planner or journal sitting on store shelves has on writers (or just creative individuals who contain their thoughts about as well as a colander contains water) — that is exactly the feeling that marketers want to bottle and repurpose. Enter the digital notebook. A variety of super-thin, super-capable digital notebook devices – like the reMarkable 2 – are on the market now for note-taking, journaling, and writing.

To invest in the Scribe means to fork over at least $340 — is it worthwhile, or is a Scribe likely to join the other traditional notebooks that, once useful, are now collecting dust on your shelf? Amazon provided us with a Scribe to find out.