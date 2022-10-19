Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) Review: Stuck In The Middle

Amazon's line of Fire tablets are some of the more popular Android tablets on the market today, but it's not really right to call them Android tablets, per se. Rather, the Fire Tablet is a FireOS tablet, as it runs an operating system that has its roots in Android but bears little resemblance to something you'd see on a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 or Lenovo tablet. Rather, a Fire tablet is designed to do one thing — promote Amazon content. Whether you're shopping from Amazon or consuming content you bought on Amazon, that is the Fire tablet's singular purpose.

That's fine. Amazon has a ton of content to consume, and a tablet built for that purpose makes a lot of sense. But this particular tablet does not exist in a vacuum and seems to have no real purpose, except to be a more expensive version of a tablet you can already buy for half the price. You get more here, to be sure, but do you get more than what the Amazon Fire 7 tablet brings to the table? That's what we're here to find out. I've been using an Amazon Fire 8 tablet provided by Amazon for one week, and this is my full review.