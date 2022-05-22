Amazon's Big Fire OS Upgrade To Android 11 Will Bring New Features

Although it might come as a shock to many people, Amazon is one of the biggest Android tablet makers that doesn't make headlines or get included in charts. That's because the Fire OS platform it puts on its Fire tablets might not qualify as what many consider Android, but there's a true Android operating system underneath regardless — just not one that is certified by Google. That said, Amazon doesn't behave like a typical Android device manufacturer either, especially when it comes to keeping Fire OS in sync with the mainline Android Open Source Project (AOSP). That's why when Fire OS 8 for the upcoming Fire 7 (2022) tablet was revealed, there was a great deal of fuss over the update, especially among Amazon Fire device owners.

The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) on its own is already a significant upgrade over its 2019 predecessor because of the internal changes. Although the 7-inch screen and 2MP front and rear cameras remain the same, the processor has been bumped up to 2GHz from 1.3GHz, and RAM has been doubled to 2GB. Of course, these sound like dismal specs in comparison to other Android tablets, but the starting price of $60 earmarks it as a product for a completely different audience and purpose than other slates. The Fire tablet is and will always be a gateway to Amazon's services and content, and the inexpensive hardware is sufficient for accessing those platforms.

Amid its next-generation Fire 7 announcement, Amazon didn't dwell too much on the major Fire OS update that'll arrive with these tablets when they hit shelves in June — it will be Fire OS 8, the first major upgrade released by Amazon since Fire OS 7 was launched with the 2019 model. And just like the 2022 model of the tablet, it might seem like nothing has changed on the surface, but rest assured, there are some critical changes underneath.