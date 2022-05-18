Amazon's 2022 Fire 7 Tablet Adds To Power, Battery, And Price Tag

The Amazon Fire 7 may be small and have modest specs, but there's a reason the tiny tablet remains popular: it's very inexpensive. This year's model is priced starting at $59.99 (a $10 increase over the previous-gen model), though the Kids version is more expensive with a starting price of $109.99. Amazon says the new model is built using 35% recycled plastics, while the packaging in which it is sold features 95% materials made from wood fibers that were responsibly sourced. The tablet includes a bundled 5-watt charger, and the use of USB-C means you probably have other cables lying around that could be used if needed.

As with previous generations, the Fire 7 tablet supports the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max, according to Amazon. There's also support for Zoom for use with a remote working arrangement, plus users can download apps for other popular platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Likewise, Alexa is integrated so that users can control their smart home gear using their voice, among other things.

Amazon

The aforementioned Amazon Kids+ subscription is ordinarily priced at $2.99 per month for Prime users; it offers young children access to age-appropriate content, including educational games and apps, movies, and books. Amazon takes a quick jab at Apple with the claim that its new Kids Edition tablet is twice as durable as the iPad Mini, at least when evaluated in "tumble tests." In addition to the lengthy Kids+ subscription, the Fire 7 also includes three months' access to Kindle Unlimited, which provides older kids and adults with access to an unlimited number of ebooks on the Kindle platform. The new Amazon Fire tablet is available to preorder now, but isn't set to start shipping until June 29.