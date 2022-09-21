Amazon Revamps Fire HD 8 Lineup For 2022 With New CPUs

Amazon is refreshing its affordable tablet lineup by adding a beefier chip into the mix alongside faster charging, a more durable display, and an improved camera. At the lowest end of the spectrum is the Fire HD 8, which gets a new six-core processor promising a 30% uptick in performance compared to the four-core chip inside the 2020 model. Amazon says it is using sturdier aluminosilicate glass that is twice as resilient at handling "tumbles" as the iPad mini.

The tablet is rated to last 13 hours on a single charge, which is an extra hour compared to its predecessor, but charging it still takes five hours with the supplied 5W adapter. Storage options for the 2022 Fire HD 8 stay the same at 32GB and 64GB, with further scope for expansion by an extra terabyte using a microSD card.

Amazon

This year, the white color option is going away, though. Amazon will be selling the tablet in black, denim, and rose trims. At a $20 premium, the Fire HD 8 Plus bumps up the RAM capacity to 3GB for smoother multitasking. This one also offers wireless charging support with Qi-standard support and will fully juice up in roughly three hours using the bundled 9W charger, a minor boost over the 4-hour charging time of its predecessor. Amazon is also giving this one a camera upgrade, putting a 5-megapixel sensor at the back to replace the crappy 2-megapixel sensor on the older iterations.