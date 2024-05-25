iPad Vs. Android Tablets: Which One Should You Choose In 2024?

Tablets have occupied a place in our every day, digital lives for over a decade, but it's hard to argue the dominance of the iPad. In Q4 of 2023, Apple's tablet shipments represented 40% of worldwide sales, while the other top four Android tablet manufacturers combined amounted to just under 39%. But while those numbers tell a story, do consumer choices tell the full tale, or are Android tablets better than their sales volumes imply?

While Apple keeps pushing the boundaries of what can even be called a tablet, equipping their top-end iPads with the latest, desktop-class M-series chips, the iPad's software experience hasn't changed all that much over the years, except some extra multitasking features large enough to warrant splitting the tablet version of iOS into its own operating system called iPadOS. Meanwhile, although the tablet version of Android remains mostly the same as the phone version, manufacturers like Google and Samsung have added things like taskbars and more robust split-screening to their tablets.

So, which tablet offers the best bang for your buck in 2024? Spoiler: the answer depends on who you are and what you plan on using a tablet for. But to help you understand the differences between devices, we'll break down each ecosystem's offerings by performance, app selection, features, price, and more.