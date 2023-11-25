10 Things You Should Stop Doing On Your Android Tablet Immediately

Your tablet probably came preloaded with apps you don't want or need, like the worst mobile games you've ever seen, or some streaming service you've never heard of. If you got your tablet from a carrier like Verizon or AT&T, they probably stuck a few more in there for good measure. These apps are commonly referred to as "bloatware," meaning useless apps that take up space or waste battery life. Most of the time, they come preloaded for one of a few reasons. Some are there because the developer paid the tablet's manufacturer or carrier, some because they paid the carrier you bought it through, and others are the manufacturer or carrier's own software they're pushing you to use.

The best way to rid yourself of bloatware is to spend a few minutes going through the apps on the device and uninstalling those you don't need. You shouldn't worry too much that you'll accidentally uninstall something core to the device's functionality, since any app necessary for your tablet to function won't have the option to uninstall. If you do end up deleting an app you later want back, you can always reinstall it from the Google Play Store.

To delete bloatware apps on an Android tablet, head to the app drawer and hold down on the app icon. A pop-up menu will appear. On some devices, an uninstall button will show up in that menu. On others, you'll need to tap the "info" button — it looks like a lowercase "i" inside of a circle — and then tap uninstall on the next screen. Confirm the uninstall by pressing "OK" on the next pop-up, and the app will disappear. You can also delete apps from the Apps section of "Settings."