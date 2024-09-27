Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ And S10 Ultra Hands-On: What I Noticed Right Away

The tablets seem to run smoothly, though I didn't get the chance to test anything particularly demanding on them — and the included Dimensity hardware does raise some questions over just how much multitasking these devices can handle. In my limited time with the devices, I was only able to load the basic apps Samsung had installed and transition between menus. Unsurprisingly, the $1,000+ devices have responsive, comfortable touchscreens and were able to instantly load those basic apps.

Although cameras on tablets tend to be poor and should be for emergency use only — Samsung's efforts looked pretty good when fired up. It should be noted that the cameras were looking at objects in pretty much ideal settings, as the lighting was very good. The camera hardware on both models is nearly identical with dual 13 MP and 8 MP ultra-wide cameras on the back and an ultra-wide 12 MP camera on the front; the only exception is the addition of a second 12 MP camera on the front of the Ultra model. We can't say at this point how well the cameras would perform at night, but that's where some of the much-touted AI features could give it an edge.

Dave McQuilling/SlashGear

Overall, this hands-on session was a very mild taster, and it will be interesting to see how the tablets hold up to a full in-depth review. Given the price points — $999 and $1,199.99, respectively — it's fair to expect a lot from Samsung's new flagship tablet and its little brother. With sector-leading prices you should see sector-leading performance. First impressions are good, but there's definitely a whole lot more to see.

