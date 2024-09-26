Samsung Galaxy S24 FE And Watch FE LTE – Key Details You'll Want To Know

Techtember is ramping up into Techtober, and as such you can expect the announcements to start to fly. Today, Samsung launched a few devices — the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE LTE, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. SlashGear was invited to the event to go hands on with the devices, and we came away impressed with what they had to offer.

The devices that you'll use every day — the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE — were needed follow-ups to the flagship versions of themselves that launched earlier in the year. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 are both pretty great, but they come with a price tag to match. The FE or "Fan Edition" versions of the mobile devices are designed to represent the flagships they emulate, with a few minor corners cut here and there in order to bring the price down to a more affordable level.

The FE editions of Samsung phones have always been very solid offerings with compelling price tags. The last version, the Galaxy S23 FE, compared favorably to the S23 in most ways. Meanwhile, the Watch FE LTE is the same watch that launched earlier this year, now with 100% more LTE. Here are our first impressions.

