Samsung Galaxy S23 VS S23 FE: What's The Difference Besides Price?
The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its latest Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE, in October 2023. This marks the company's return to the lineup after a year, as it skipped the Galaxy S22 FE in 2022, which is quite strange, considering that the Galaxy S21 FE was quite popular among users. Nonetheless, the S23 FE offers all the features and specifications one would expect from the phone.
However, the launch has left potential buyers puzzled between the phone and the vanilla Galaxy S23 unveiled earlier this year at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Of course, the Galaxy S23 belongs to Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone series. But does the S23 FE offer more value? Is investing in the more affordable option worth it?
Let's dive deep into the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 FE comparison. Of course, the phones share a lot of similarities, but it is the differences that you should consider and base your decision on.
Galaxy S23 vs. S23 FE: Design
When it comes to design, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 FE look alike. Both phones carry a punch-hole camera at the front and an indistinguishable triple-camera setup at the back. The latest Fan Edition smartphone has a larger screen, slightly thicker bezels, and a bottom chin as opposed to the symmetrical bezels on the S23.
Both phones come in multiple colors. With the Galaxy S23, you get Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, and Lime shades. And while these are relatively subtle, Galaxy S23 FE comes in heavier hues, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, and Tangerine. While the S23 has a matte back, the S23 FE has a glossy finish.
You get an aluminum frame and IP68 water and dust resistance rating on both devices. However, while the regular S23 features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, the more affordable S23 FE offers Gorilla Glass 5. So that's where the company has cut some corners.
Another drastic difference between the phones is their weight. While the S23 weighs just 168 grams, the S23 FE is heavier at 209 grams.
Galaxy S23 FE gives you a larger screen
The vanilla Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that can reach a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. Although the panel supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, it doesn't feature LTPO technology, implying that it switches between fixed refresh rates. Last but not least, the screen has a 425 ppi resolution. In his review of the Galaxy S23, SlashGear's Adam Doud writes, "The display is phenomenal, with gorgeous colors and deep blacks."
The larger 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the Galaxy S23 FE comes with its pros and cons. On the one hand, you get a noticeably larger display to consume media. However, the 1,450 nits peak brightness and 403 ppi resolution fall short of the Galaxy S23. Not to say that isn't impressive in itself. Further, the phone comes with thicker bezels and a bottom chin, which might bug certain buyers, but it's not a deal breaker.
Both phones come with an HDR10+ certification, so viewing compatible content on Netflix or Disney+ should be a great experience, too.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs. 8 Gen 1
Under the shiny exterior, the Galaxy S23 houses an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) SoC with a 3.36GHz primary core, the fastest chip available when the phone came out. So whether it's multitasking or graphic-intensive tasks, such as video games, the phone has got it covered. The powerful chipset also provides a decent headroom for the years to come.
The Fan Edition phone, on the other hand, features the two-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4nm) SoC, which isn't known best for its heat management and efficiency. However, Samsung has already taken care of that.
In its press release, the company mentions that the smartphone has a "vapor chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance." Hence, even though the S23 FE features a relatively older chipset, it should feel good for day-to-day tasks, shooting photos/videos, and even playing games casually.
The Galaxy S23 scores about 1850/4890 in the single/multi-core Geekbench test, whereas the Galaxy S23 FE maxes out at about 1570/3870 points. Hence, if raw performance or future-proofing is your priority, the Galaxy S23 is a no-brainer.
The Galaxy S23 offers a better camera system
Although both phones look like they have the same camera system, there's a slight difference. In theory, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 FE have a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide shooter.
However, the 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera on the S23 should take more detailed images than the 8MP (f/2.4) sensor on the S23 FE, even though both provide up to three times optical zoom. Further, you get a 12MP (f/2.2) front camera on the more expensive phone, while the Fan Edition phone gets a 10MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.
Another differentiating factor should be the image signal processors. The Galaxy S23, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, should offer slightly better image processing than the S23 FE with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, resulting in better HDR and low-light images.
Regarding battery, the Galaxy S23 has a 3,900 mAh battery, which supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. However, the Fan Edition smartphone takes a win — on paper, at least — with its 4,500 mAh battery that also supports the same wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging rates.
Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Verdict
For all intents and purposes, the Galaxy S23 is the premium, future-proof smartphone you can buy, especially if you're into compact phones. However, getting one will cost you $799.99 for the 128GB variant. If you want more storage, you would have to spend $859.99 for the 256GB variant. With the Galaxy S23, you can get the Galaxy Buds2 Pro at $99.99 and the Galaxy Watch 6 at $209.99.
On the other hand, with a few compromises on the performance and the camera, you can get the Galaxy S23 FE's 128GB variant for $629.99 and save $170. At this price, the phone offers excellent value. While purchasing the phone, you can also get the Galaxy Buds FE at $49.99, the Galaxy Watch 6 at $209.99, or the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at $359.99, as part of the introductory offer.
Ultimately, it comes down to your preference, as both phones provide a similar look, run on the latest One UI operating system, and will get at least four years of Android updates from the company.