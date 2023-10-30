Samsung Galaxy S23 VS S23 FE: What's The Difference Besides Price?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its latest Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE, in October 2023. This marks the company's return to the lineup after a year, as it skipped the Galaxy S22 FE in 2022, which is quite strange, considering that the Galaxy S21 FE was quite popular among users. Nonetheless, the S23 FE offers all the features and specifications one would expect from the phone.

However, the launch has left potential buyers puzzled between the phone and the vanilla Galaxy S23 unveiled earlier this year at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Of course, the Galaxy S23 belongs to Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone series. But does the S23 FE offer more value? Is investing in the more affordable option worth it?

Let's dive deep into the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 FE comparison. Of course, the phones share a lot of similarities, but it is the differences that you should consider and base your decision on.