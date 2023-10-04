Samsung Galaxy S23 FE And Tab S9 FE Offer Flagship Features On A Budget

If you're a dedicated Samsung customer, you can get the Fan Edition versions of the Galaxy Buds and Tab S9 to round out your gear — both of them will launch on October 10, the same day as the S23 FE. In addition to the screen sizes and RAM/storage configuration options detailed above, the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ models both feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera, though the larger model also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera, as well.

Both versions likewise feature up to a 90 Hz refresh rate, support for a 45 W charger, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G (on the cellular variant). Other shared tablet features include an S Pen in the box, Dolby Atmos, AKG dual speakers, an IP68 water resistance rating, and Samsung's Knox security platform. The base Tab S9 FE features an 8,000 mAh battery, while the Tab S9 FE+ has a larger 10,090 mAh capacity. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be priced at $449 in lavender, gray, silver, and mint color options; the Tab S9 FE+ price and color options are unclear at this time.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds FE features a charging case with a 479 mAh battery, which joins the 60 mAh batteries found in each earbud. Assuming you have ANC turned on, Samsung says you'll get up to six hours of playback before you need to pop them in the charging case, but the figure jumps by two hours if you have ANC turned off. There are also three microphones (two internal) and multiple sensors, including touch, hall, and proximity. Connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.2 and there's support for automatic switching. The model is priced at $99.