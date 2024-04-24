5 Samsung Galaxy AI Features Worth Checking Out
As various tech companies continue integrating AI into their products, Samsung is one of the brands leading the push. Whether it's releasing an AI-powered cooking app or diving into the generative AI market with Gauss, the company is making the technology a core part of its overall ecosystem — and that includes its line of smartphones. Newer models of the company's Samsung Galaxy line of smartphones, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, come equipped with several AI-powered features, granting additional functionality to everything from phone calls to photography to note-taking.
Users who have an AI-compatible Samsung Galaxy can spend a lot of time exploring each of the system-level AI features on offer, though they may find a select few of the bunch to be particularly interesting or useful. With that in mind, here are five useful AI features in the Samsung Galaxy S Series of phones that are worth looking at.
Live Translation
Smartphone translation programs like Google Translate have long proven to be extremely useful tools for those who need to converse with someone who speaks another language. Through the power of AI, Samsung Galaxy has taken the utility of machine-based translation tech to the next level by granting users the ability to translate their phone calls on the fly. This nifty feature is known as Live Translation.
With Live Translation enabled, the Samsung Galaxy line can automatically translate speech on one side of a phone call to an entirely different language on the other end of the call. For instance, users can speak in English and have their words translated into Spanish as they talk. At the same time, the person on the other side of the call can speak in Spanish and have their words translated into English so that the user can understand.
Crucially, the translated audio and written transcript from Live Translation is sent to the receiver as the opposite person is speaking. This feature allows Samsung Galaxy users to have a seamless phone call with someone who speaks an entirely different language without frequently pausing, manually recording a phrase, and translating it using a translator app.
Live Translation currently supports as many as 13 different languages. This technology isn't just limited to usage during phone calls either. By enabling the Interpreter feature on a Samsung Galaxy, the phone can use the same process to live translate in-person spoken conversations as well. All told, it's a feature worth trying out, especially for those who frequently travel abroad.
Zoom Nightography
Even with the advanced camera systems embedded in many models today, taking good night photos on your smartphone can still be a difficult task. To that end, Samsung has introduced a night mode into the newer models of its Galaxy lineup, giving these phones the ability to take clear pictures in low-light conditions without relying on the use of flash. However, many Galaxy users have the option to improve their nighttime photography even further through the use of the AI Nightography Zoom feature.
Galaxy phones equipped with Nightography Zoom use several AI processes, such as Samsung's Night Solution, to ensure clear shots at night. This feature can have an especially drastic impact on clarity when zooming in on photos of faraway subjects. With proper usage, Nightography Zoom can eliminate the fuzzy and smudged qualities that often plague photos taken in low-light conditions.
Nightography Zoom also pairs well with some of the other AI-enhanced photography features available on the Galaxy line. For instance, AI-powered photo editing suggestions can take images shot at night, determine the best ways to further enhance them with the Galaxy's suite of photo editing tools, and automatically make these adjustments according to a user's preferences. This feature can also detect and remove secondary subjects from a picture, allowing users to turn even a particularly botched nighttime photo into one worth keeping.
Note Assist
With the Samsung Notes app, it's easy for users to quickly jot down bits of information for later reference whenever the need arises. However, those looking to unlock the full potential of the app should take note of its AI-powered Note Assist functionality, which equips it with several unique features.
Simply tapping the Note Assist icon above the keyboard on a note will bring up several different options. The first is Auto format, which uses AI to take all the information in the note and gives the user various shortcuts to quickly format it for readability, such as adding bullet point breakdowns. The second option is Summarize, which creates an abbreviated AI-generated summary of all the information contained in the note. The third option is Correct spelling, which automatically detects spelling and grammatical errors and corrects them, similar to Google's hidden AI grammar checker. Finally, Translate allows the user to quickly convert the contents of a note into another language.
When all the information in the note has been formatted and properly prepped, users can even use Note Assist to generate a custom thumbnail for the note file. Proper use of the various features in Note Assist can allow Samsung Galaxy owners to take even the most hastily written notes and quickly optimize and refine them for sharing with others.
Transcript Assist
When it comes to transcribing audio to written text, speech-to-text programs have made getting spoken words onto the page far less of an intensive task. However, most basic transcription apps simply transcribe words without much regard for formatting, and recordings that involve multiple speakers still require a user to manually denote who is talking at any given moment. Fortunately, Samsung Galaxy phones include Transcript Assist, a speech-to-text tool that uses AI to mitigate this particular issue.
Like similar features of its kind, Transcript Assist's main function is transcribing voice recordings into a passage of written text. However, what sets it apart is how it can use AI to distinguish between different speakers in the same audio sample and denote them in the transcription. Additionally, the feature includes options similar to those found in Note Assist, allowing the user to quickly translate the entire transcription into a different language or construct a short AI-generated summary if they so desire.
Ultimately, users of Transcript Assist might still have to double-check their automatic transcription to make sure everything has been accurately and faithfully written out. Nonetheless, using Transcript Assist on voice recordings can cut down on the amount of formatting and fixing users need to make after the fact.
Circle to Search
The modern iteration of internet search engines is quite robust, with major picks like Google even offering the option to search for pictures instead of words through reverse image search. With AI, Samsung Galaxy phones have taken this concept a step further, allowing owners to search for information on just about anything they can find on their phones.
Circle to Search allows users to use their finger or a touchscreen stylus to circle anything on their Galaxy's screen that they would like to know more about — be it a passage of text, a subject in a photo, or even part of a video. The phone then uses AI to identify whatever is in the circle and performs a Google search on it, supplying the user with relevant information to learn more about it.
Circle to Search can be used on notes, internet browsers, social media, and pretty much any other app that natively allows screen capture. It can also be a solid tool for real-world exploration. If a user sees something around them in the real world that they would like to know more about, all they have to do is snap a quick photo of it and then circle the subject of interest.