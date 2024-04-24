5 Samsung Galaxy AI Features Worth Checking Out

Smartphone translation programs like Google Translate have long proven to be extremely useful tools for those who need to converse with someone who speaks another language. Through the power of AI, Samsung Galaxy has taken the utility of machine-based translation tech to the next level by granting users the ability to translate their phone calls on the fly. This nifty feature is known as Live Translation.

With Live Translation enabled, the Samsung Galaxy line can automatically translate speech on one side of a phone call to an entirely different language on the other end of the call. For instance, users can speak in English and have their words translated into Spanish as they talk. At the same time, the person on the other side of the call can speak in Spanish and have their words translated into English so that the user can understand.

Crucially, the translated audio and written transcript from Live Translation is sent to the receiver as the opposite person is speaking. This feature allows Samsung Galaxy users to have a seamless phone call with someone who speaks an entirely different language without frequently pausing, manually recording a phrase, and translating it using a translator app.

Live Translation currently supports as many as 13 different languages. This technology isn't just limited to usage during phone calls either. By enabling the Interpreter feature on a Samsung Galaxy, the phone can use the same process to live translate in-person spoken conversations as well. All told, it's a feature worth trying out, especially for those who frequently travel abroad.