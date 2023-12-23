6 Google Translate Features You Need To Know Before Your Next Trip

Gone are the days when you'd find yourself making hand signals and showing pictures to locals to convey whatever message you needed to say when traveling. While miscommunication can lead to some of the most entertaining travel stories, it can also lead to expensive and dangerous situations. Before the age of international travel, knowing more than the language spoken in your hometown was not necessary. However, these days, many ordinary people encounter a variety of languages in their everyday lives, as well as when they travel abroad for work or leisure.

Thankfully, translation technology has evolved so much and in so little time. These days, there's a seemingly endless number of translation apps you can download and use from the palm of your hand. Among them, Google Translate has consistently proven to be one of the best options out there — it has even covered 99% of the online population since 2016, so it's no wonder that it reached one billion installations just five years later. Since its 2006 launch, Google Translate has introduced an array of practical features, which many people don't always know about. Here are some of them.