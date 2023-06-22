You Can Use ChatGPT As A Language Translator (But Here's Why You Might Not Want To)

One of the major goals of a chatbot like ChatGPT or Snapchat's My AI, of course, is to replicate the words of a human being as closely as possible. To help ChatGPT grapple with the many, many words and images fed into it (both during training and by users), it needs to be able to interpret other languages too. This, literally, is what it attempts to do, though its comprehension is somewhat limited.

Millions of us will, typically, copy and paste into Google Translate for our translation needs. In April 2016, on the 10th anniversary of the service, Google reported that over 100 billion words were translated by the service every day. As remarkable as this is, the service certainly isn't infallible. Issues such as "literal interpretation" of the text presented can rather distort the end result, meaning that certain things can be literally lost in translation, like idioms and colloquialisms. ChatGPT, it seems, runs afoul of similar issues.

Here's how ChatGPT is able to translate languages, and how its efforts can go awry.