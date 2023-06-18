Snapchat My AI Vs. ChatGPT: Which AI Chatbot Is Best?

ChatGPT has carved out a lofty place at the top of the AI totem pole. At least, that's the way it might seem. After all, OpenAI's global sensation has been at the forefront of discourse surrounding precisely what this sort of technology can do since its inception. While this discourse is far from all positive (yes, it may tempt students to take shortcuts on their homework that they absolutely shouldn't), it's prominent indeed. Needless to say, though, ChatGPT certainly isn't the only AI chatbot making waves around the world.

Another notable example is My AI, with all the might of Snapchat's bite-sized virality behind it. The root of My AI, the engine powering it, is essentially the same, but it provides many uniquely Snap-tastic functions that make it a very different beast.

The question for those invested in AI is which chatbot is better? Let's compare the pros and cons of each to try and reach a conclusion.