This 'CatGPT' AI Chatbot Will Let You Ask A Cat Anything
According to Statista, a 2023 survey concluded that 46.5 million homes in the United States have a pet cat. That's an awful lot of feline friends, and it would probably be fair to say that a lot of them are haughty, hairy, inscrutable souls. You know, like cats are.
What is your cat thinking? That's the million dollar question. They sit there, in the yard, on the roof, loafing in the best spot on the couch or wherever they happen to be, with the most thoughtful looks on their faces. ChatGPT has offered some intriguing thoughts on subjects such as the best fighter planes ever, but is this powerful AI sophisticated enough to tell us what cats are thinking? Well, thanks to this curious new Chatbot, it sort of is.
CatGPT offers a unique combination of hilarious cat GIFs, silly "meows" and actual AI insight. In short, it's absolutely essential that you check it out immediately. Let's take a closer look at CatGPT and its functionality.
What is CatGPT?
CatGPT is yet another little slice of OpenAI brilliance. It's a free-access service that is, essentially, ChatGPT with a delightfully whimsical feline skin plastered over it (not a literal skin, that would be horrifying).
Interested parties can join in from the CatGPT website, by simply clicking the Click Here To Access CatGPT button. On doing so, they'll notice that the limitations of the service are a little different to those of the familiar ChatGPT. For instance, in the Limitations notes, it warns "Limited knowledge of world and cat videos after 2021." Which is, if nothing else, highly relatable for many of us. ChatGPT may be able to have conversations with the NPCs of Skyrim, but does it do this? It doesn't.
It may all sound like a brilliant joke, but the program is also a serious piece of work. The homepage contains a link to donate to the National Humane Society, and the two modes ensure that users can either freely enjoy the joke of the whole thing or actually use the power of the sophisticated AI that ChatGPT proper is renowned for (along with some cat GIFs).
How does CatGPT work?
CatGPT boasts two models, chosen between using the Model dropdown menu at the top of the screen. The first is GPT-Meow (Just meows), and as the name suggests, that's exactly what you get. If you type the meta-shattering question "what is a cat?" into the chat box, for example, your answer will be a random funny cat GIF followed by this text:
"Meow, meow meow meow, meow – meow meow! Meow meow, meow – meow meow meow. Meow meow meow meow, meow meow – meow meow? Meow meow meow meow, meow meow meow – meow meow meow meow. Meow meow meow meow, meow meow – meow meow meow meow, meow meow."
The other model option, CatGPT-FURR (Real AI + GIFs), is the "integration meowdel" that gives actual AI responses to queries. A CatGPT account must be created for the connection to OpenAI, but if ChatGPT is a little too po-faced for you, this alternative will satisfy your need for cat GIFs while also providing the response.
Community is at the furry heart of CatGPT. The website homepage allows users to vote for one of several new features to be created. At the time of writing the most requested was "CatGIFs: AI-generated cat GIFs with your cat as the main character."
Many fear for what the future of AI will hold, and how it may impact jobs. While this may be valid, AI has also brought the world CatGPT, and that's absolutely okay with us.