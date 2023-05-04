This 'CatGPT' AI Chatbot Will Let You Ask A Cat Anything

According to Statista, a 2023 survey concluded that 46.5 million homes in the United States have a pet cat. That's an awful lot of feline friends, and it would probably be fair to say that a lot of them are haughty, hairy, inscrutable souls. You know, like cats are.

What is your cat thinking? That's the million dollar question. They sit there, in the yard, on the roof, loafing in the best spot on the couch or wherever they happen to be, with the most thoughtful looks on their faces. ChatGPT has offered some intriguing thoughts on subjects such as the best fighter planes ever, but is this powerful AI sophisticated enough to tell us what cats are thinking? Well, thanks to this curious new Chatbot, it sort of is.

CatGPT offers a unique combination of hilarious cat GIFs, silly "meows" and actual AI insight. In short, it's absolutely essential that you check it out immediately. Let's take a closer look at CatGPT and its functionality.