This Skyrim Mod Uses ChatGPT To Create Realistic Conversations With NPCs

"Skyrim" has undergone dozens of transformations since it was first released for consoles and PC in 2011. Since then, it has been heavily ported and modded, and to this day, dedicated mod-smiths are adding new armor, weapons, quests, and characters to Bethesda's open-world RPG. The base game is fairly expansive and utilizes a recurrent quest system and dialog tree to ensure that gameplay stays fresh for a while. But after a decade of gameplay, even the best quest scripting and voiceover work can sound a little stale.

That's where a new mod comes in; it uses AI technology and text-to-speech to breathe some new life into "Skyrim's" NPCs (non-player characters). Any changes to the dialog system are welcome after hearing two guards from the in-game town of Riften repeat the same lines about dragons for nearly 12 years. As with most Bethesda games (which include the "Fallout" titles), NPC responses are scripted as every line is accompanied by a voice performance. The new mod made by a user going by the name Art From The Machine allows players to ask NPC questions and receive answers that aren't from a set list.