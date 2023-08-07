Google Has A Hidden AI Grammar Checker: Here's How To Use It

The English language, even for a native English speaker, is not an exact science. Despite our best efforts to learn how to speak and type in grade school, English is just sort of one of those things you have to feel out, and even then, you might be wrong half the time. This is why it's helpful to have external assistance in the form of grammar-checking tools, which can keep a watchful eye over your PC writings and chime in with corrections and suggestions. Some of these tools can be a little overbearing, though – what if you only want to know about a single phrase or sentence, for instance? As it turns out, there's a simple solution for that found in Google.

Without publicly announcing it, Google added an AI-powered grammar checker tool to its search engine, one that's both simple to use and fairly accurate. If you don't want the software equivalent of a language arts teacher breathing down your neck while you type, the Google grammar checker is a much simpler alternative.