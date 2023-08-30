Looking To Step Up Your Cooking Game? Samsung's New AI-Powered App May Help
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the past year, AI technology has reached out and touched almost every aspect of daily life you could think of, to varying degrees of success. With the power of predictive algorithms, an AI can learn many aspects of your life and use the assembled information to provide real-time feedback. Perhaps one of the most important parts of life to have that kind of feedback is the food you make and eat. If you want an AI kitchen buddy, Samsung has you covered.
In a post on the official Samsung newsroom blog, the tech giant announced its latest foray into the AI realm, Samsung Food. Samsung Food is meant to be a full-time AI-powered kitchen companion, tracking a repertoire of recipes, monitoring nutritional intake, and even coordinating cooking with step-by-step guides. The platform has launched with a database of over 160,000 recipes collected by smart cooking company Whisk, which Samsung acquired in 2019.
"By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalized, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms," said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.
Samsung Food's food groups
Samsung Food is designed to support a user through the entire culinary process, from choosing a recipe to posting photos of the completed dish to social platforms. This system comprises four key sectors: recipe discovery, meal planning, cooking, and sharing.
The recipe discovery framework allows users to find and save recipes from anywhere, on the internet or in a book. These recipes are reformatted into a simple card, which can then be used to assemble a shopping list. Utilizing the built-in Food AI algorithm, Samsung Food can also personalize recipes based on preferences and dietary restrictions. This leads to meal planning, which allows users to schedule what to prepare and when for an entire week, prepping lists and directions in advance.
When it's time to cook, Samsung Food provides detailed, step-by-step instructions for preparation. If you're utilizing Samsung smart appliances in your kitchen, Samsung Food can connect directly to them to set timers, preheat ovens, and more. Once the meal is ready, you can quickly and easily share pictures and videos of your dish with other Samsung Food users.
Users can sign up for the Samsung Food program at no cost on its website. As the service grows, Samsung plans to add compatibility with more appliances and integrate Samsung Health to sync user data like BMI and caloric intake.