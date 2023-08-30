Looking To Step Up Your Cooking Game? Samsung's New AI-Powered App May Help

In the past year, AI technology has reached out and touched almost every aspect of daily life you could think of, to varying degrees of success. With the power of predictive algorithms, an AI can learn many aspects of your life and use the assembled information to provide real-time feedback. Perhaps one of the most important parts of life to have that kind of feedback is the food you make and eat. If you want an AI kitchen buddy, Samsung has you covered.

In a post on the official Samsung newsroom blog, the tech giant announced its latest foray into the AI realm, Samsung Food. Samsung Food is meant to be a full-time AI-powered kitchen companion, tracking a repertoire of recipes, monitoring nutritional intake, and even coordinating cooking with step-by-step guides. The platform has launched with a database of over 160,000 recipes collected by smart cooking company Whisk, which Samsung acquired in 2019.

"By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalized, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms," said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.