Google's New AI Watermark Is So Good, You Can't Even See It

It's becoming harder and harder to escape AI-generated images on the web, as anyone with an internet connection can access some of the best AI Image Generators. Because of this and the continual evolution of AI technology, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish authentic images from fake AI-generated ones. Google, however, thinks it has a solution to this with its SynthID.

This new tool from Google's AI development company Deepmind, in partnership with Google Cloud, adds digital watermarks to images that are undetectable to the human eye. Users can also upload pictures to Imagen to see if the text-to-image software created the image to check its authenticity.

SynthID has the potential to solve one of the biggest problems with traditional watermarks. Anyone with basic editing skills can remove watermark logos or crop them out to trick people into thinking they created the image or that it isn't AI-generated. But if the watermark is invisible, there is seemingly no way to remove it. When an image is uploaded to SynthID, users get an identification confidence level of the image in return as either "likely generated by Imagen," "unlikely to be generated by Imagen," or "could be generated." So, is this finally a solution to the AI-generated image confusion?