Google Taps Co-Founder Sergey Brin For An AI Assist

In just a few short years, AI has gone from being the stuff of science fiction to the most in-demand tech in the industry. Tech giants have begun a race to see who can create and incorporate the most impressive models into their consumer products. For example, Microsoft's Bing recently announced an extension to its GPT-4 powered AI service that allows users to conduct image-based visual searches. Google, however, is looking to challenge preexisting AI, not partner up with it.

Google has worked with AI since 2011 but has fallen behind the competition. However, Google DeepMind's upcoming in-house AI model, called Gemini, has potential to dwarf the capabilities of ChatGPT. Google is so committed to getting it off the ground that it brought in co-founder Sergey Brin.

In 2019, Brin stepped down from his role at Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. But he got back in the game after the release of ChatGPT. A recent report revealed that Brin is more involved than ever to get Google's Gemini up and running.