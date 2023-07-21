Google Taps Co-Founder Sergey Brin For An AI Assist
In just a few short years, AI has gone from being the stuff of science fiction to the most in-demand tech in the industry. Tech giants have begun a race to see who can create and incorporate the most impressive models into their consumer products. For example, Microsoft's Bing recently announced an extension to its GPT-4 powered AI service that allows users to conduct image-based visual searches. Google, however, is looking to challenge preexisting AI, not partner up with it.
Google has worked with AI since 2011 but has fallen behind the competition. However, Google DeepMind's upcoming in-house AI model, called Gemini, has potential to dwarf the capabilities of ChatGPT. Google is so committed to getting it off the ground that it brought in co-founder Sergey Brin.
In 2019, Brin stepped down from his role at Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. But he got back in the game after the release of ChatGPT. A recent report revealed that Brin is more involved than ever to get Google's Gemini up and running.
Google is getting even more serious about its AI endeavors
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Brin has been visiting Google's Mountain View HQ in California with increasing frequency to help developers working on the Gemini model. Insiders note that although he has attended meetings and other AI events since late last year, his frequent office visits are new.
Brin has reportedly advised on technical issues with the AI team. He has also held discussions about AI development weekly. WSJ also reported that CEO Sundar Pichai approves Brin's new hands-on approach. Researchers on the team have also found his involvement helpful. That being said, he does not currently have an official role at the company other than board member and co-founder.
Brin's return showcases just how serious and committed Google is to getting its AI projects off the ground. According to reports, the new Gemini model will be available sometime this year. Only then will we see if it surpasses ChatGPT as Google promised.