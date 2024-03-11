10 Legit Alternatives To Amazon For Buying Books In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite selling everything from clothes to food to gardening tools, Amazon hasn't strayed far from its roots. The online giant sells more than 300 million print books per year in addition to millions of eBooks. But if you're looking to spend your book budget elsewhere, there are lots of great Amazon alternatives offering variety, convenience, and inspiration.

Supporting independent businesses is more important now than ever before. Profitable local businesses build strong communities. They create jobs, contribute to local charities, and balance the distribution of wealth. Losing a sale might not mean much to Amazon, but gaining a sale will mean everything to a smaller bookseller.

Many local and independent bookstores have gone national, either with their own online stores or via book marketplaces that offer profit-sharing. From large, everything-goes bookstores to niche shops for genre-specific readers, you have more options to buy books online than you might realize.

With this in mind, let's dive into ten alternatives to buying books online that will make you say "Amazon who?"