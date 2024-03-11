10 Legit Alternatives To Amazon For Buying Books In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Despite selling everything from clothes to food to gardening tools, Amazon hasn't strayed far from its roots. The online giant sells more than 300 million print books per year in addition to millions of eBooks. But if you're looking to spend your book budget elsewhere, there are lots of great Amazon alternatives offering variety, convenience, and inspiration.
Supporting independent businesses is more important now than ever before. Profitable local businesses build strong communities. They create jobs, contribute to local charities, and balance the distribution of wealth. Losing a sale might not mean much to Amazon, but gaining a sale will mean everything to a smaller bookseller.
Many local and independent bookstores have gone national, either with their own online stores or via book marketplaces that offer profit-sharing. From large, everything-goes bookstores to niche shops for genre-specific readers, you have more options to buy books online than you might realize.
With this in mind, let's dive into ten alternatives to buying books online that will make you say "Amazon who?"
Thriftbooks
For the budget reader (or the champion for sustainability in the print world), Thriftbooks makes it easy to fill your library at a discount. This company is on a book-rescuing mission to deliver quality secondhand books while saving the earth. And with free shipping on orders over $15, you'll have more money to spend on growing your collection.
Don't confuse secondhand with old, though. Thriftbooks carries a blend of classic and current titles, including bestsellers across multiple genres. You can set up a wish list and receive notifications when the titles you want become available. Their expansive catalog of more than 19 million unique books is growing every day, giving you an endless supply of shelf filler.
Similar to brick-and-mortar bookstores, Thriftbooks offers more than just books. They're a one-stop source for all your entertainment, including movies, music, video games, journals, and even home decor. As an added bonus, Thriftbooks' free Reading Rewards program will help you fuel your passion for books. You'll earn points for every purchase, and you can turn those points into free books.
Bookshop.org
If you love the convenience and variety of online shopping but also want to support a local bookstore, Bookshop.org gives you the best of both worlds. They have an extensive selection of books, ranging from fiction and children's books to puzzles, games, and nonfiction.
Shoppers can choose an independent bookshop they want to support. Once you purchase, Bookshop.org will donate 100% of the profits of that sale to your chosen bookstore. Since 2020, $29 million has been given to 1,600+ independent bookstores.
In addition to its do-good M.O., Bookshop.org is a source of inspiration and discovery for readers. Under its Special Offers section, you'll find curated collections of books available at a discount. The home page is also filled with recommendations by topic or genre, including new bestsellers, age-based favorites, and holiday tie-ins. Sign up for their newsletter to get popular picks and new finds delivered to your inbox.
Books by the Foot
If you love the thrill of discovering new books or authors, Books by the Foot has your name all over it. A unique take on the book-buying experience, Books by the Foot specializes in used book bundles. Each bundle includes books from a specific genre (e.g., fiction, children's books) or category (e.g., books by cover color, vintage books). Rather than choosing individual titles, you'll receive a curated box of books waiting for you to explore.
Shoppers can purchase books by the linear foot, with prices starting at $6.99 per foot. Boxes of books range from $19.99 to $39.99, costing about $0.35 per book when you order a large box. The company offers other creative ways to buy book bundles, including coverless books, wrapped books, and book sets. These options are favorites among decorators and DIYers who order books in bulk for various projects and home improvement ideas.
If you're looking for a specific title, their sister company Wonder Book can help you source it quickly and economically.
Book Outlet
Book Outlet puts brand-new books in your hands at a discount. Every book is at least 50% off the cover price, with selections ranging from titles appearing on The New York Times Best Sellers list to classics, children's books, and more. Along with books, the store offers a blend of gifts, puzzles, games, toys, calendars, and boxed book sets for gifting.
This store is well-known for its surprise sales events, like their $5.99 fiction sale. For price-sensitive customers, they offer a Frugal Finds section and a discount aisle to find budget-friendly books in your favorite genres. They add hundreds of new titles daily, so every visit feels like an online treasure hunt.
Book Outlet also makes it easy to earn free books. Take advantage of their loyalty program, where you can earn points for every purchase. Convert those points into free books to keep filling your collection for less. Or, use their referral program where you and a friend can earn a $5 reward. They're generous with coupons and discounts, so shopping feels like a steal.
Powell's City of Books
Powell's City of Books, Portland's famous bookstore, now has three brick-and-mortar stores along with convenient online shopping. Known as the world's largest independent bookstore, Powell's is as well-known for its values of diverse perspectives and free exchange of ideas as it is for its books.
Selling books and gifts since 1971, Powell's is on its third generation of owners. They take their mission of connecting writers with readers seriously, which is why they offer the same personalized service that cemented their early success.
Inside their store, you'll find a collection of new arrivals, bestsellers, used books, audiobooks, and gifts. Their website is an excellent resource for interest-specific reading lists. Powell's continues to be a great place to sell books and textbooks, in-store or online. If you're lucky enough to live in the neighborhood, Powell's hosts a variety of in-store events, including children's storytime and author spotlights.
Alibris
Serving as a one-stop source for all types of pre-owned media, Alibris is a favorite hotspot among book lovers, thanks to a wide selection and low prices. This marketplace for third-party sellers makes it easy to buy and sell your favorite books.
What sets Alibris apart from other book websites is its focus on its suppliers. They've partnered with sellers around the world to bring customers a unique and sizable variety of books. Every purchase directly supports local and independent sellers, helping to promote small businesses while providing economical options to readers. From textbooks to romance to cookbooks and kids' books, no category is off limits. They're also a great place to find and download ebooks for a fraction of the print book cost, which means you can cancel your Kindle Unlimited subscription without any guilt.
Their website makes it easy to shop by genre, title, author, or budget. If you find something you like, you can add it to your Alibris Wishlist or buy it on the spot. You can view the seller's location and star rating before you order to know who you're supporting. Expect predictable shipping rates on all orders, backed by a 100% guarantee.
Better World Books
Any reader will agree that books make the world a better place. However, Better World Books took this idea in a new direction, where customers can buy new or used books with a cause.
Focused on eco-friendly book buying, recycling, and conversation, Better World Books offers a significant variety of books at low prices. Here you'll find a wide range of genres and authors, including new releases, bestsellers, popular writers, and banned books. If you're part of a well-known book club like Goop or Oprah, you can find current and recent picks at substantial savings.
Since 2003, they've donated more than 35 million books and have raised more than $34 million for libraries and literacy programs. Every purchase makes it possible to share knowledge worldwide and truly make a difference for others. Customers give Better World Books a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating, with 96% giving a four or five star rating.
Half Price Books
Half Price Books lives up to its name, offering your favorite titles for less than the cover price. The company has more than 100 brick-and-mortar stores across the country, as well as online shopping for those not within driving distance of a store.
Choose books from your favorite genres, including fiction, young adult, self-help, true crime, and thrillers. Their online store has a special #BookTok list to snag your favorite influencers' recommendations. They also feature a Trending Topics section so you can see what's popular without an extensive search. For the decorating aficionado, you can buy books by the yard to enhance your home decor. Books can be coordinated by color, theme, or size and start at $50 per yard.
Aside from finding your favorite books, Half Price Books welcomes sellers looking to free up shelf space. They buy almost anything, including books, music, movies, collectibles, magazines, comics, and games. They're a great resource for used textbooks, and you can resell your textbooks when the semester's over.
AbeBooks
AbeBooks offers a wide selection of rare and collectible books from sellers worldwide. Here, you'll find an assortment of new and rare titles, bargain-priced books, and trending titles to inspire your next read.
The company directly supports independent sellers. Established in 1996, AbeBooks has partnered with trusted sellers from around the world to build a collection of millions of new, used, and rare books and fine art. It's easy to fall down the rabbit hole of media for sale here. Unique finds include manuscripts that pre-date the Gutenberg press, letters from famous authors, 19th-century postcards, and copies of long-defunct publications.
Readers and non-readers alike will find something special here. If you're looking for a hard-to-find book or out-of-print title, this should be the first store you check. They're well-known for having first editions, signed copies, and vintage books, as well as magazines, periodicals, maps, and atlases. It's just as much a trip to the bookstore as it is a trip back in time and a chance to own a little piece of unique history.
Strand Book Store
New York's most famous bookstore is online for all to peruse and enjoy. Independently selling books for 95 years and counting, Strand Book Store has become a mainstay among modern businesses in its efforts to make reading accessible. The Strand — as it's known in the city — is known for hosting author talks and book signings, giving writers a space to promote their work while contributing to the preservation of the print industry.
The store's rich history has contributed to its stalwart presence in the book market. Once a part of New York's famous "Book Row" on Fourth Avenue, it's the sole survivor of the bygone era and continues to draw on its roots to inspire current and future generations of readers. Visitors will find a large collection of books, including popular and hard-to-find titles. This same selection is available to online shoppers in the form of 2.5 million new, used, and rare books. You can also complement your purchase with mugs, totes, shirts, and Moleskine notebooks –- everything the book lover needs to craft a unique reading haven.
Strand Book Store also offers the Book Hookup, a book subscription service delivering unique collections to your door. Choose from themes like classics, fiction, feminist literature, and young adult — each box is designed to inspire and entertain.