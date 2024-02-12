5 Kindle Features Every New User Needs To Know

Have you ever been knee-deep in a book and hit a wall with a word, phrase, or name that just doesn't ring any bells? Getting to the bottom of those unknown terms is crucial if you want to fully grasp the meaning of what you're reading. Normally, this would mean a detour to your smartphone, typing into a search bar, and breaking away from your reading bubble — not ideal if your phone's out of reach or you're trying to stay immersed.

Fortunately, with a Kindle, you won't need to pause your reading marathon or fish around for your phone. It's equipped with a few neat tricks to keep you in the flow: a Dictionary Lookup for when those highbrow words throw you off, a Wikipedia Lookup for quick details on people, places, and things, and Instant Translation for those moments when you need to quickly know the word in your preferred language. Follow these steps to use the translation, Wikipedia, and Dictionary Lookup features on your Kindle:

Connect your Kindle to a Wi-Fi network. Open the book you're interested in. Long-press on the word you want to look up. If it's more than one word, drag the slider to the end of the phrase.

What pops up first depends on what you've highlighted. If it's a word that's in the dictionary, the Kindle will show you the Dictionary Lookup right off the bat. But if you're looking into a proper noun — think Michelangelo or the Louvre — Wikipedia is going to pop up first. And if what you're after is figuring out what that word means in another language, just swipe left until you hit the Instant Translation panel.