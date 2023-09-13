How To Access The Dictionary Function On Your Kindle

When the first Kindle e-reader was launched, it sold out in less than six hours due to the benefits it offered readers. For the avid reader, in comparison to smartphones, the Kindle is an absolute game-changer. Smartphones tend to be packed with distractions, including notifications and incoming calls that interrupt your reading flow. Also, reading on a smartphone for long periods and staring at that bright screen for hours? Not great for your eyes.

Kindles use digital ink technology, which makes the screen look just like paper. This allows readers hours of uninterrupted reading without straining their eyes. The Kindle is equipped with useful features that enhance your reading experience. You can change the text size to make it just right for your eyes, use a stylus with the Kindle Scribe to highlight text, organize your books into collections, switch on dark mode for bedtime reading, apply unique passcodes to individual books for extra privacy, and even read in landscape mode. Plus, there's a feature that grants you access to the dictionary function on your Kindle.