How To Restart Your Kindle Device

If your Kindle is experiencing a problem that's preventing you from using it the way it's meant to be used, a soft restart can usually fix it. Power-cycling your Kindle in this way clears out temporary files and gets you a clean boot, wiping away small errors and getting things back in gear.

There are two ways to soft restart a Kindle, one that uses the device's regular menus, and one that only requires its external buttons.

Here's how to perform an internal soft restart.

Press and hold the power button on your Kindle. After a few seconds, the Power menu will appear on the screen. Tap the Restart option. The Kindle will power off, then power back on a few seconds later.

This method is a little faster and less intrusive than the other option, and is the best choice if your Kindle is still mostly functional.

If your Kindle is completely locked up, then here's how to perform an external soft restart.

Press and hold the power button on your Kindle for about 10 seconds until the display shuts off. Continue to hold the power button for about 40 seconds until the display turns back on. If the display does not return on its own, release the power button, then press and hold it again until it returns.

This method doesn't require any menu interaction, and can be used even if the Kindle isn't responding otherwise.