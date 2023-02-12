5 Settings You May Want To Change On Your Kindle E-Reader

You can make your Kindle more gentle on the eyes by adjusting the brightness of the screen. When you turn your Kindle on, swipe down from the top to access the Quick Actions tray and tap either the "+" or "-" symbol next to the Brightness slider until you get to a restful light level. Some Kindles may have an additional Auto-Brightness box you can check so that it automatically adjusts according to available ambient light.

Newer versions of the Kindle should also have a Dark Mode button in the Quick Action menu that turns your screen background dark and text color white, a setting that should be beneficial for nighttime reading. If you can't see a Dark Mode button, you can invert your screen's colors by enabling it through the Accessibility menu in the Kindle's Settings page.

Certain Kindle models have useful display features under the Device Options menu that automatically adjusts your screen's brightness when you are in a low-light reading environment. When you enable the Night Light option — currently only available on the Kindle Oasis 9th and 10th generation versions as well as the Kindle Scribe — the device will slowly lower the brightness level of the screen the later in the day it gets, ensuring that your eyes can gradually adjust to the eventual darkness. Meanwhile, if you have a Kindle Oasis 10th generation, Kindle Paperwhite 11th generation, or a Kindle Scribe, you may have an additional option to automate your device's front light to switch from the usual cool white to a warmer tone when reading during a specific time. Through the Warmth Schedule menu, you can modify the amount of warm amber light used for the screen and time the change according to the day's sunset and sunrise schedules or define your own.