How To Send A PDF Or Any EPUB Ebook To Your Amazon Kindle Reader

Some people prefer ebooks over physical copies for the ease of collecting and commuting with them. There are a bunch of different formats in which ebooks can be downloaded and read, but EPUB and PDF remain to be the most common ones. An Amazon Kindle, on the other hand, primarily uses proprietary AZW1 and AZW3 file formats. So, if you are switching to a Kindle soon — or already have one you cherish — it's worth noting you can transfer ebooks and other documents in unsupported formats to your Kindle.

The Kindle remains at the top of the limited choices one has while hunting for an e-reader. It has been one of the longest-known devices with an e-Ink display, and newer models — including the Kindle Scribe — make it an even more desirable device. However, using any Amazon product also translates to being caught up in a metaphorical walled garden. The common notion is that you can only read books that you either rent or buy from the Amazon store, which can inhibit some people from switching to a Kindle, especially if their old hard disks are piled up with countless PDFs and ebooks.

If you are one of those people who wish to keep their prized collection of ebooks or PDFs close, you can read PDFs and other digital documents on your Kindle using a very simple technique. The first technique is to share PDF files to your Kindle.