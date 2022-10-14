3 Tips To Help You Save Money On Your Favorite Streaming Services

First and foremost, don't overcomplicate things for yourself. Try to stick to only a handful of subscriptions at a time, and if you find yourself beginning to lose track of what you do and don't have (or start using a list or spreadsheet to keep track of it all), consider dropping some memberships. One poll showed that 57% of Americans were planning to cut at least one streaming service (via Study Finds). If you're one of them, pick one or two plans that you know you'll never want to get rid of and stick with them exclusively. Or keep your mainstays and leave a spot or two open for trying out other services.

Take time to really think about the shows and movies you really want to watch, and if any of the subscriptions you currently have don't apply (or limited offerings compared to other services), give them the axe. Look into physical media as well, because it's ultimately cheaper to buy a DVD or boxed set one time and have it forever than to pay monthly or yearly for access.

Sometimes we'll forget about the things we're paying for, too. If you're trying to save money, one of the last things you want is to receive a monthly bill for something you haven't been using. So if you find that you keep forgetting that you have a particular subscription, drop it. You can always sign up again later if you change your mind.