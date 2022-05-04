Why Streaming Services Are Driving People Back To Pirating

When streaming services were on the rise, people found them valuable for many reasons. It was a cheaper way to watch a bunch of shows and movies on demand, and many decided to cut ties with cable for good in favor of the on-demand technology. Pirating media was also a common practice used to get around hefty cable prices, but streaming services saw many people opting to pay the lower price for convenient access instead. However, as time went on, more companies embraced the streaming service model, fueling market fragmentation at the expense of consumers.

Today, many people are paying close to cable prices for access to the multitude of streaming services available. Shows and movies are spread far and wide across these services as entertainment companies pull the content from competing services to host on their own platforms. Prices are also increasing, which doesn't help matters. Netflix, for example, recently increased the cost of its basic, standard, and premium plans, charging up to $20 for access.

If you add that cost to the price of the handful of other services, there isn't much of a price difference compared to cable, and that may be driving many people back to pirating content. The issue has been growing for years. In 2019, for example, "The Global Internet Phenomenon Report" by Sandvine revealed that BitTorrent traffic had increased after years of stagnation, and it is possible the streaming market's fragmented state was to blame. Things haven't changed much in the years since, as evidenced by a newer report from Sandvine published in 2022 that shows BitTorrent as number one in upstream traffic and number 9 in overall global internet traffic.