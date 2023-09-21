How To Customize The Screensaver On Your Kindle

If you got your Kindle solely for the convenience of reading digital written content, then you probably don't pay too much attention to your device's screensaver (the image you see when you put your Kindle on sleep mode). By default, this screensaver is set to display a random artwork from a preloaded collection or, in the case of an ad-supported model, a full-screen advertisement that varies depending on your location.

You can enjoy your Kindle and its nifty features without worrying about what your screensaver is. But if you're one of those particular readers who want to elevate their overall Kindle reading experience, consider customizing your screensaver to show the cover of your current book-in-progress instead. This feature was introduced back in 2021, but if you've yet to try it, we'll show you the step-by-step process of how to change your Kindle's screensaver and give your device a personal touch.