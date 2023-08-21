How To Remove Ads From Your Kindle Device

If you're a bibliophile, there's a good chance you own a Kindle e-reader. And chances are, when you bought your Kindle, opting for the version with ads, also known as Special Offers, probably seemed like a no-brainer. After all, it'd save you a few bucks, and you'd still enjoy everything there is to love about the compact device that allows you to take your entire library with you wherever you go.

However, over time, you may have grown tired of the lock screen greeting you with targeted ads featuring romance novels that simply don't interest you or offers that feel more like spam than tailored content. Luckily, getting rid of ads on Kindle is a reasonably straightforward process. And once they're gone, you'll enjoy an unobstructed, ad-free experience on your device that allows you to fully immerse yourself in the story you're reading without swiping through several ads to get to it.

So, what happens to your Kindle after the ads are gone? Your Kindle will display its default wallpaper, and on the latest Kindle devices, you can choose to display the cover of the book you're currently reading on the lock screen, adding a touch of personalization to your reading journey.