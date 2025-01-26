The Evolution Of The Amazon Kindle From 2007 To 2025

It may seem hard to believe now, but not everyone thought the first-generation Kindle Amazon announced in 2007 would be a hit. The product of a three-year development cycle, the first-ever Kindle launched at $399 to some doubt from the media about whether it could truly replace printed books. And we don't entirely blame them: 2007 was a different time, and e-books weren't nearly as common a part of the consumer landscape as they are now.

The first-generation Kindle was also a bit ugly, which probably didn't help. Compared to Sony's sleek and surprisingly modern-looking Reader devices, which had already been out for around a year, the Kindle looked awkward and even a bit old-fashioned. It was large and wedge-shaped, with a physical keyboard and dedicated controls for scrolling and turning pages. Times were different, admittedly, but it sure didn't look like the future of digital books.

None of that mattered, of course. The Kindle sold out in five hours — likely thanks to the appeal of Amazon's 3G-powered Whispernet, which let users download books wirelessly — and Amazon had a winner on its hands. That said, we're unsure if anyone knew just how much of a winner the Kindle would prove to be.

