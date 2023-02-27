Onyx Boox Tab X Review: A4 E-Ink E-Reader With Notetaking Chops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the past decade, e-ink tablets have made some drastic jumps in quality and usability. While Amazon's Kindle has dominated the field when it comes to E-ink tablet devices, there are plenty of alternatives now, and Onyx (or Onyx Boox, or just Boox, depending on your region) makes some of the best.

The latest e-ink tablet released by the brand is the Onyx Boox Tab X. This device runs a form of Android and works with a sizeable 13.3-inch display that is approximately the size of an A4 sheet of paper. This isn't one for those who want a smaller, book-sized e-ink experience. It's aimed at those that either want to read documents or just want a larger screen for reading.

This may well be the e-ink device you've always wanted — or never realized you could have. If you've only ever used an e-ink tablet for reading, or you've only used Amazon's earliest tries at making e-ink tablets into the e-reader-of-choice for the masses, now's the time to see what's new. This device was sent to me by Onyx Boox for the purpose of this review.