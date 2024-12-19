5 Of The Best Non-Kindle E-Readers On The Market

Being a bibliophile in the modern age can have its challenges. Aside from the price of books, storing and bringing them around can be challenging for people who are constantly on the move. Thankfully, the rise of e-readers has made it possible to have access to an entire library from the palm of your hand.

In 2007, Amazon released its first consumer device, a little handheld e-reader called the Kindle. Since then, the e-commerce giant has released several devices, like Alexa-powered devices and Fire tablets, but the Kindle, which gives users access to millions of books on its platform, has proven that it's here to stay. However, not everyone is sold on getting the Kindle for a variety of reasons, such as price, the lack of certain features, or being annoyed that you can't buy books directly on the app.

If you're on the fence about buying a Kindle for the first time or you're frustrated enough to swap your old one with a different-branded model, we've narrowed down some of the best non-Kindle offers you can snag today. If you're curious about what we considered when making this list, we'll go into more detail about the specific things that make these e-reader alternatives a good buy at the end of this list.

