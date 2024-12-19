5 Of The Best Non-Kindle E-Readers On The Market
Being a bibliophile in the modern age can have its challenges. Aside from the price of books, storing and bringing them around can be challenging for people who are constantly on the move. Thankfully, the rise of e-readers has made it possible to have access to an entire library from the palm of your hand.
In 2007, Amazon released its first consumer device, a little handheld e-reader called the Kindle. Since then, the e-commerce giant has released several devices, like Alexa-powered devices and Fire tablets, but the Kindle, which gives users access to millions of books on its platform, has proven that it's here to stay. However, not everyone is sold on getting the Kindle for a variety of reasons, such as price, the lack of certain features, or being annoyed that you can't buy books directly on the app.
If you're on the fence about buying a Kindle for the first time or you're frustrated enough to swap your old one with a different-branded model, we've narrowed down some of the best non-Kindle offers you can snag today. If you're curious about what we considered when making this list, we'll go into more detail about the specific things that make these e-reader alternatives a good buy at the end of this list.
Kobo
If the primary reason you're shifting to an e-reader instead of a physical book is your commitment to living more sustainably, Kobo might be better suited to your values. Launched in 2022, the Kobo Clara 2E (also part of our Best of IFA in 2022 list) marked the beginning of the company's move towards using more recycled plastic. Additionally, its slew of SleepCovers are also made of recycled materials, and its products are shipped with recycled paper. In terms of features, Kobo e-readers like the Kobo Clara BW regularly top e-reader lists for waterproof features and advanced E Ink Carta 1300 technology.
Compared to other manufacturers who have committed to fighting the right-to-repair movement, Kobo encourages its buyers to keep their products running for as long as possible. In particular, Kobo shares that three models were designed with replaceable (and repairable) parts in mind: Kobo Libra Colour, Kobo Clara Colour, and Kobo Clara BW. Although there are a few geographic limitations, Kobo established a partnership with iFixit to help its buyers navigate the challenges of repairing their e-readers. However, Kobo cautions people that repairs can affect the waterproofing, so it recommends sending devices back for repair if they are still covered by the standard warranty or additional warranty from Clyde, which can go up to three years. If your Kobo really is at the end of its life, you'll have the option to use its free recycling program if you're based in North America.
Boox
Many people get a Kindle to enjoy ebooks, but there's also a good chunk of people who prefer being able to read online articles or PowerPoint presentations, especially when you work in a field that's research-intensive. So, if your work requires you to read through a lot of different file types from HMTL, ZIP, PPT, and PPTX, the Boox Page might be a good option.
Apart from being able to side-load ebooks, you can also listen to eBooks downloaded from different stores with Android apps on the Boox. In comparison, the Kindle only lets you listen to audiobooks downloaded exclusively from Audible. Plus, the Boox Page doesn't just come with 32GB internal memory; you can expand it with microSD cards. It even lets you auto-rotate the screen, which is great when you're trying to view landscape presentations.
In the past, we've also praised how the Boox Nova Air C set itself apart from the competition with its metal exterior, which gave it a relatively more premium feel than the ubiquitous plastic-based materials. In addition, it comes with a Wacom-powered stylus that makes it perfect for augmenting your PPTs with additional information. Alternatively, we also went into detail as to why the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C might be your next iPad replacement. It's important to note that the official Onyx Boox website isn't accessible in all countries, so you might need to visit a local reseller for more information.
Nook
Over fifteen years ago, Barnes & Noble launched NOOK, its response to the Kindle. Although Barnes & Noble is known for its physical bookstores, Amazon does win in terms of sheer quantity when it comes to access to books. With an option to subscribe to the Kindle Unlimited Membership, avid readers have millions more titles to choose from, but B&N's NOOK is known for its boutique offerings from independent authors.
In 2011, Amazon released the first version of its e-reader-tablet combo, the Kindle Fire, though they dropped the Kindle branding from the Fire line. In 2024, it released a colored Kindle more true to its roots in 2024, while B&N launched its latest 9" Nook tablet that same year, which is capable of running Android apps. In partnership with Lenovo, it also comes in two different colors, arctic grey and frost blue, with storage that can be upgraded with an external microSD that can go as high as 128GB. If you don't really need distraction-free reading and want access to Android features, this might be the right Kindle alternative for you.
If you prefer the more low-key versions that are more e-reader than tablet, you can still snag the 6" NOOK GlowLight 4 or the 7.8" NOOK GlowLight 4 Plus. To help you decide, our team has also done a more in-depth review of the Nook vs the Kindle that you might want to check out first.
Pocketbook
For people who still prefer a physical button to flip their digital pages, the 7" Kindle Oasis with page turning buttons may be on your list. But if you're not a fan of the old-school micro USB cable, you might want to look at the Pocketbook Era. A winner of the 2023 Red Dot design awards, it offers a lot of the features that the Oasis lacks. Using E Ink Carta, the Pocketbook Era promises snappy page turning with its sleek-looking buttons on the right-hand side. While a lot of people struggle with exiting books on the Kindle, the PocketBook era lets you return to the home screen with a single button. In terms of navigation, the PocketBook Era also lets you access file folders and has a more organized interface for its other capabilities. And, of course, it uses the more updated USB-C cable.
As of this writing, PocketBook supports 14 different file types and lets you listen to six audiobook formats (and not just the ones from Audible), which you can listen to using its Bluetooth capabilities or built-in speakers. If you have an American library card, PocketBook also lets you borrow books from your local library via Overdrive.
reMarkable
Through the years, Amazon has released several Kindle models to fit a range of readers. However, its first colored Kindle only arrived earlier this year with the Colorsoft Signature Edition. Retailing at $279, it features a color display, the ability to highlight text in different colors, and a water resistant design. However, if you find its 7" screen size a little too cramped to fully enjoy your favorite digital comic books and their exquisite details, you might want to consider a reMarkable e-reader instead.
In many ways, the reMarkable Paper Pro is more like a tablet than just an e-reader, but the crisp, large e-paper display makes it a great option for people who want to read on bigger screens. Despite its massive screen real estate, it's still relatively comfortable to carry with one hand and has a matte panel that rivals the Kindle. If you're particular about privacy, it also has on-device encryption and multi-factor authentication. On the other hand, the reMarkable 2 markets itself more as a digital notebook. Part of this is its range of cloud storage integrations, like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive. Similar to the iPad, you can use a stylus to write on the paper-like display, which you can attach to the side of your tablet to charge and store when not in use.
How these non-Kindle e-readers made it to the list
As a hardcore Kindle Paperwhite user, I know a thing or two about what makes the Kindle worth every penny. In general, I do think that Amazon produces some of the best e-readers available in the market. However, every person has specific needs that other models are more suited for. In this list, we've narrowed down some great Kindle alternatives that win in other ways, like access to other non-reading apps, the Android interface, cloud storage integration, and more. We've selected e-readers with a history of generally positive reviews, as well as models that don't have a history of recall notices. We also considered the needs of different types of readers, such as those who prefer audiobooks, colored screens for comic books, or additional security measures.
That said, there's still a lot to love about the Kindle, and there's a reason why so many people think it's worth it. If this hasn't fully convinced you yet, you might want to consider cheaper Kindle models or second-hand ones instead. After all, there are a ton of features that many Kindle users don't know about, like its built-in browser and annotations. If you already own a Kindle, make sure you customize your settings to get the most out of it. In some cases, little things like creating collections, displaying reading progress, or choosing the right display can make all the difference in your e-reading experience.