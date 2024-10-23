Why You Can't Buy Books Through The Kindle Or Amazon Mobile Apps, Explained
For many bibliophiles around the world, Kindle ebooks have replaced paper books as their go-to reading format, and it's easy to understand why — a Kindle lets them carry an almost limitless number of books with them wherever they go. While many Kindle users have one of Amazon's dedicated reading devices like the productivity-enhancing Kindle Scribe, others read on Kindle's iPhone or Android mobile apps. These apps allow users to access Amazon's huge library of books, even if they don't own a standalone Kindle, or if they simply prefer to read on the go without having to carry an extra device.
As many features as the Kindle app has, it's lacking one that is rather important — the ability to buy ebooks. After all, unless you have a Kindle Unlimited membership, chances are that you're going to want to add new books to your library every now and then. You may think buying books via the Amazon mobile app would be a solution, but that won't work either.
There was a time when things were different, and Amazon customers could purchase books through the Kindle and Amazon mobile apps for Android. However, all of that changed in 2022 when Google started enforcing a new billing policy that required app developers to use its payment system for in-app purchases. A similar policy already existed for iOS. For Amazon, it meant paying a hefty 15% commission on each book sale, something the company wasn't willing to do.
Why can't you buy books through the Kindle or Amazon apps?
While there are a lot of fun ways to shop on the Amazon app, buying books isn't one of them. The same goes for the Kindle apps on iOS and Android. You won't even find an option to purchase a book because the company has removed the Kindle Store from these apps. Google and Apple don't offer any alternatives to their in-app payment systems and won't let developers use their own proprietary payment systems either, so Amazon decided it wasn't worth it, which makes sense considering the company is the leading ebook seller in the U.S. Capitulating to Google and Apple's demands would result in Amazon paying a significant concession on book sales, cutting into its profits.
You can still browse books from the Kindle app and view sections like Recommended for You and New Releases in Kindle Store. However, if you tap on one of the books, you'll only see a description with the option to add it to your list or download a sample — but no option to buy. Removing these options was the only way for Amazon to comply with Google Play Store and Apple App Store policies.
How to buy Kindle Books on your iOS or Android device
Although not as convenient as buying ebooks directly from the Kindle app, there is a workaround — you can use your mobile device's web browser to purchase them. You can get a head start on this process by adding books you want to read to your list in the Kindle app. When you visit the Amazon website on your web browser, you'll be able to easily transfer these books to your cart.
Follow these steps to buy Kindle books using your mobile web browser:
- Open Amazon on your mobile web browser.
- If your phone prompts you to open the Amazon mobile app, tap No.
- Sign in to your account from the Amazon home page on your mobile device.
- Tap the three horizontal bars in the upper right-hand of the browser to open the menu.
- Scroll down and tap See all.
- Tap Kindle Books.
You can now browse the Kindle Store and search for specific books. Once you've found a book you want, tap Buy now with 1-Click to buy it. If you want to buy a book you added to your Kindle list, tap on your profile icon and go to Lists > Kindle Wish List. Select the book you'd like to purchase from your list and then tap See all buying options to add it to your cart. After you've bought the book, it'll be available in your library on the Kindle app for you to download and read.