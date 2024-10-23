Why You Can't Buy Books Through The Kindle Or Amazon Mobile Apps, Explained

For many bibliophiles around the world, Kindle ebooks have replaced paper books as their go-to reading format, and it's easy to understand why — a Kindle lets them carry an almost limitless number of books with them wherever they go. While many Kindle users have one of Amazon's dedicated reading devices like the productivity-enhancing Kindle Scribe, others read on Kindle's iPhone or Android mobile apps. These apps allow users to access Amazon's huge library of books, even if they don't own a standalone Kindle, or if they simply prefer to read on the go without having to carry an extra device.

As many features as the Kindle app has, it's lacking one that is rather important — the ability to buy ebooks. After all, unless you have a Kindle Unlimited membership, chances are that you're going to want to add new books to your library every now and then. You may think buying books via the Amazon mobile app would be a solution, but that won't work either.

There was a time when things were different, and Amazon customers could purchase books through the Kindle and Amazon mobile apps for Android. However, all of that changed in 2022 when Google started enforcing a new billing policy that required app developers to use its payment system for in-app purchases. A similar policy already existed for iOS. For Amazon, it meant paying a hefty 15% commission on each book sale, something the company wasn't willing to do.

