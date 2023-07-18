Kindle Unlimited Membership Explained: Is It Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've heard of ebooks you've heard of the Amazon Kindle. The world's most famous e-reader was released way back in 2007, and new models are still being released. Alongside physical Kindle devices, Amazon sells ebooks in its dedicated Kindle store. As of summer 2023, there are more than 12 million titles available, ranging from inexpensive "singles" to best-sellers by big-name authors.

The amount of money that you should expect to pay for a Kindle ebook depends greatly on what it is you want to read. While typically cheaper than their physical equivalents, newly-released and best-selling Kindle books generally cost upwards of $10, and sometimes more than $20, while older or classic titles can be found for far less. Meanwhile, the Kindle store also contains more than a million audiobooks, also priced on a sliding scale according to their popularity and recency.

It's easy to see, then, that for the most voracious readers (and listeners), consuming all of that content could easily become a pretty expensive habit. That's why, back in 2014, Amazon introduced Kindle Unlimited. So what is Kindle Unlimited, and is it worth the money?