How To Exit A Book On Kindle And Get To Your Home Screen

When people think of e-readers, the Amazon Kindle is often the first one that comes to mind. While Amazon has never released exact numbers on Kindle sales, the company says it has sold tens of millions of the e-readers since its release in 2007. The compact Kindle has enough space to allow users to carry thousands of books with them wherever they go. If you own a Kindle or have ever used one, you'd probably agree that it's the best at the one thing it does — displaying books in a digital format that makes them easy to read. You don't have to own a stand-alone Kindle to take advantage of its features. Amazon has Kindle desktop and mobile apps that do most of the same things the device does. The main drawback of the apps is they don't use an e-ink display, which mimics real paper and is what makes reading on a Kindle device similar to reading a traditional book.

While the Kindle is generally a user-friendly device with an intuitive user interface, if you're used to using tablets and smartphones, you may find navigating the device a little challenging at first, especially when it's time to get to the home screen after reading a book. While older Kindle models had a physical home button, Amazon phased those out years ago. So, if you're reading on a newer device, you'll have to use a series of taps to exit the home screen.