What Is Right-To-Repair And Why Is It So Important?

There was a time when smartphones weren't so smart. They were basically just plain old phones. Their capacities, of course, have skyrocketed since, and so have their price tags. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, for instance, starts at $1,199. For an often hefty chunk of change, consumers get a device that, according to Statista, lasts about 2.67 years in 2023. This can mean that the lifetime cost of the device is even higher if costly repairs are necessary as it ages.

Buyers want to know they'll have some degree of protection when buying a new gadget. Warranties tend to focus on defects that aren't the users' fault, meaning that accidental drops and such can leave them with no option but to replace something potentially pricey at their own expense. This is handy for manufacturers who want their customers to leap on board with their latest upgrade, but those same manufacturers should beware: the right to repair is gathering legal momentum, and consumers can derive great benefits from it.

Here's what right-to-repair entails and why it matters so much to manufacturers and customers.